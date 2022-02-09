Disney Speedstorm, A Disney/Pixar Kart Racer, Revealed At Nintendo Direct

The free-to-play combat racer will launch this summer.

During the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, Disney and Pixar announced Disney Speedstorm, an upcoming kart racer that incorporates characters from both company's histories. A new trailer for the game showcased what the game would look like.

Speedstorm will be a free-to-play combat racer. The game will feature split-screen and online multiplayer and also support cross-play.

You can expect to see Speedstorm launch for Switch this summer. Given that it supports cross-play, it should be launching for other platforms too, but Nintendo did not reveal what they might be during the Direct.

This story is developing.

Disney Speedstorm
Nintendo Switch
