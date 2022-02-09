Disney Speedstorm, A Disney/Pixar Kart Racer, Revealed At Nintendo Direct

During the February 2022 Nintendo Direct, Disney and Pixar announced Disney Speedstorm, an upcoming kart racer that incorporates characters from both company's histories. A new trailer for the game showcased what the game would look like.

Speedstorm will be a free-to-play combat racer. The game will feature split-screen and online multiplayer and also support cross-play.

Get set for a high-octane free-to-play Disney and Pixar combat racer when #DisneySpeedstorm races onto #NintendoSwitch this summer with cross-play, split screen, and online multiplayer modes! #NintendoDirect @SpeedstormGame pic.twitter.com/mhEZiSv0FI — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 9, 2022

You can expect to see Speedstorm launch for Switch this summer. Given that it supports cross-play, it should be launching for other platforms too, but Nintendo did not reveal what they might be during the Direct.

This story is developing.