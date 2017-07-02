Disney Is Changing The "Wench Auction" At Pirates Of The Caribbean Ride

Disney is changing up one of the biggest and best-known attractions at it theme parks. The Pirates of the Caribbean ride's "wench auction" sequence will change going forward to include "a mix of men and women auctioning off personal goods such as jewelry and clocks," according to a report from CNN.

Presently, the scene features animatronic characters where a group of women are tied together under a sign that says, "Auction -- Take a Wench for a Bride." Going forward, it's going to say, "Auction, Surrender Yer Loot."

Disneyland Resort spokesperson Suzi Brown told CNN of the changes, "We believe the time is right to turn the page to a new story in this scene consistent with the humorous, adventurous spirit of the attraction."

The scene will be removed from Disney's Paris park in July, with removals to follow at Disney's marquee locations in Orlando and Anaheim in 2018.

As Slashfilm reports, this is not the first time the Pirates of the Caribbean ride has been changed. In 1997, "sexual connotations" were modified, while the characters Jack Sparrow and Barbossa were added after the success of the films.

The ride was first opened in at Disneyland in Anaheim in 1967. Disney initially announced the new changes in a blog post, showing an artist's rendering of the new auction scene.