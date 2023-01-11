Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where To Get Hardwood

Crafting in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a very resource-intensive task, so you're going to need lots and lots of every material you can get your hands on if you have the goal of crafting a wide variety of items for use in decorating your valley. One of the materials you'll need the most of is Hardwood, which can only be found in certain places in the game. Check below for where you can find Hardwood and why you'll want to stockpile it.

Where to get Hardwood in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Hardwood can be found laying on the ground near trees in the following biomes:

Forest of Valor

Frosted Heights

Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Hardwood is darker than Softwood but lighter than Dark Wood.

Some biomes may have multiple types of these woods, so if you find that there's not much Hardwood around, you may need to pick up all of the other types to reset the spawns. Generally speaking, though, you should have no issue finding and collecting plenty of Hardwood by visiting each of the above biomes. And you're going to need it--a large selection of quests and crafting recipes ask for 25+ Hardwood each, after all. In other words, make sure you pick up any you see as you're doing other things, as it'll save you time in the long run.

For more on Dreamlight Valley, head over to our comprehensive guides hub.