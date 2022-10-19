Disney Dreamlight Valley Update Adds Scar, Fixes Dozens Of Bugs

A shining new era of Disney Dreamlight Valley is tiptoeing nearer, as the game's first major update, Scar's Kingdom, is now live on all platforms.

Scar, the villainous would-be ruler of The Lion King, makes his debut in the valley, and he brings a new questline with him. The Sunlit Plateau has fallen under darkness, and Scar--who wants to make that area his home--recruits the player to set things right. A new set of Star Path quests are also available, which will let players earn Halloween-themed clothes and decorations to give their version of Dreamlight Valley a spooky spin.

The update also includes multiple bug fixes, from minor elements like Mickey's weird eyes and lightning flashes to game-breaking bugs. For example, memory pieces that would spawn inside the counter at Scrooge's store no longer do so, which allows players to finish questlines for multiple characters.

A minor change that could have a big impact involves Donald Duck, who regularly found himself in the midst of a tantrum whenever the player encountered him. The new patch tones down the frequency and the length of these outbursts, making Donald a much more enjoyable friend to be around.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available now on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC. The full list of fixes and changes from the new update is below.

Top Fixes

Improved stability & performance on PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch

Improved Founder’s Pack item granting in player mailboxes. This should help resolve some issues which have persisted. The team will continue to investigate additional fixes if any players continue to encounter issues

Improved Cloud Save system. In the case of a Cloud Save conflict, players will now be prompted by an in-game pop-up to select which save file they would like to sync with. A screenshot is included later in these patch notes

Reduced the intensity of lightning storms flashes

Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the lightbulb in WALL·E’s house

Stone Soup is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on “The Spirits of Nature” quest

Fixed Memory Pieces that spawned within the counter in Scrooge’s Store

Wild crops (mushrooms, spices, etc.) will now respawn in a different place every morning. This means that crops spawning in inaccessible areas will not remain inaccessible and will respawn in a new location every day

Rain will now properly water plants

Improved the zone within which ‘The Honored Place’ registers in “The Ceremony” quest

Improvements and Optimization

Optimized textures on PlayStation 4

Improved interior lighting

Mickey, Merlin & Goofy went shopping and redecorated their homes!

Improved Furniture Edit Mode controls for controllers

Optimized audio to reduce file sizes

Various performance optimizations across all platforms

Improved the performance of large gardens

Reduced the number of mushrooms required for Merlin’s quests

Adjusted the placement of some floating islands in the sky

Campfires are now craftable

Improvements and optimizations to Sunlit Plateau trees

Reworded some quest objectives to make them more clear

Improved the navigation of water characters between bodies of water

Water characters are more likely to be drawn to the player when standing near a shore

Donald Duck has finally found his land-legs, reducing how long his tantrums last

Water characters will now be able to swim behind Skull Rock instead of having to go inland to get from one side of the beach to the other

Fixed a lag spike that occurred when it started raining

Rebalanced wood spawns in the different biomes to make it easier to get various types of wood

Inventory will now stay open while opening item and motif bags

Improved clarity for which Realms have been unlocked and which still need to be unlocked in the castle

Bug Fixes

Quest Progression

Anna (Frozen Realm) Stone Soup is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on “The Spirits of Nature” quest

Elsa Elsa will now remain outside until you have the pickaxe upgrade to deal with the ice crystals Fixed a blocker during the “Follow Elsa to explore the Ice Cavern” objective Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the Orange Crest in Elsa’s Cavern Fish pie is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the “What Home Feels Like” quest

Maui Fixed an issue which prevented players from fishing near the raft on Skull Rock Maui will no longer get stuck after breaking the sea debris in the “A Tale of Stone and Fire” quest

Mickey Mickey has an extra cracker recipe in his house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the “Foodception” quest Mickey will now wait for the player in his house during his initial gardening quest

Minnie Minnie has an extra flowerpot in her house waiting to be picked up for players stuck during the “Language of Flowers” quest The clock tower will now be recognized by Minnie without having to create another

Moana Improved the zone within which ‘The Honored Place’ registers in “The Ceremony” quest

Mother Gothel Fixed instances of the key being inaccessible in the Glade of Trust The dawn fragment is now recognized as cooked for players who are stuck on the “Restoring the Sunstone” quest

Scrooge Catfish can be found near the docks on Dazzle Beach for players who are stuck on the “What’s Bad for Business” quest

Wall-E Fixed an issue which prevented players picking up the lightbulb in WALL·E’s house

Global Fixed instances of characters not being able to talk to one another during “listen” objectives



Inaccessible Object And Memory Piece Fixes (By Location)

Scrooge’s Store Counter

Elsa’s Cavern

Merlin’s Dreamlight Library

Angled table in Mickey’s House

Prince Eric’s Castle

Ursula’s House

Peaceful Meadow

Frosted Heights

Floating island in the Glade of Trust

Sunlit Plateau

Objects stuck in medium-sized forest rocks

Objects stuck in crafting tables

Furniture Edit Mode

Meals, seeds and flowers can now properly be placed on tables

Player house doors will no longer block certain objects like radios

Tableware can now be selected properly when placed on a table

Chessboard can now be selected properly when placed on a table

Furniture placed near the bridge in the Plaza can now be selected properly

Furniture in the Elephant Graveyard in the Sunlit Plateau can now be selected properly

Objects placed on the stall can now be selected properly

Furniture placed near the Mystical Cave entrance can now be selected properly

Fixed issues picking up ceiling items

Maui’s Island can now be selected properly

