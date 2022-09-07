Disney Dreamlight Valley Secret Door - Mickey Friendship Level 10 Quest Guide

Leveling up your beloved villagers is one of the primary goals in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and upon reaching friendship level 10, they'll offer you a special quest to earn a particularly worthwhile prize. Mickey's final quest is called The Secret Door, where he asks that you find and open a door somewhere by referencing a photo memory he has provided. In this guide, we'll tell you how to find and open the secret door.

Where to find the secret door and how to open it

Mickey has provided you with a clue that shows a gem-studded door half-covered by a curtain. At first glance, the dark and mysterious visuals can be misleading. In fact, however, the door is actually found in an upbeat and happy location--the Dream Castle.

After entering the Dream Castle, note the stairs on the right. Instead of going up them, head to the right side of them and look on the back wall here to find a set of curtains. You can approach and examine them to reveal the secret door. That's not quite the end of Mickey's mystery, though.

The Secret Door

Next up, Mickey tells you a riddle regarding gems being placed in the door to open it. By looking at the memory, you can see which gems you'll need and where to place them. One of them is already placed, so you'll just need the final four, which can be mined from nodes across the valley. Check your collection tab to see where to find each one.

The gems must be placed in the right order starting at the top and moving clockwise:

Aquamarine

Garnet

Citrine

Tourmaline

Once you've placed all of the gems in the door in their appropriate spots, you can finally open the door. Inside, you can speak to Mickey to complete the quest, which awards you with the Enchanting Fountain. While you're in Mickey's hidden room, check the storage chests there for some flowers that can be used or sold at Goofy's stall for a little extra income.