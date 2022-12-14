Disney Dreamlight Valley: Save Time With This Useful Digging Trick

Take a load off and do it the easy way.

By on

Comments

You'll spend a lot of time farming materials for Disney Dreamlight Valley if you want to complete all of the game's friendship quests and craft its bevy of decorative items. But all of that mining, fishing, and digging can get exhausting and tedious over time, so finding ways to cut down on the busy work is always wonderful. One such way is to use a very clever digging trick that will drastically reduce the time you spend filling in the holes you've dug. Read on to find out how to do it.

How to fill digging holes in quickly

Digging is arguably the least rewarding and most monotonous of all of the tasks you'll be doing around your valley, so the last thing you want to do after farming a biome for materials is go back and slowly fill in the holes you've made one by one. With one little trick, though, you can close in a huge amount of them all at once.

Click To Unmute
  1. Hogwarts Legacy - Gameplay Showcase II
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Review
  3. Best PlayStation Games Of 2022
  4. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty - Action Trailer
  5. GAMEPLAY TRAILER | NEW GAME BASED ON HITORI NO SHITA: THE OUTCAST ANNOUNCED
  6. Xbox Will Allow Call of Duty on PS Plus To Push Activision Deal Through | GameSpot News
  7. How To Fix Witcher 3 Next Gen Launch Issues | GameSpot
  8. NieR Series X NARAKA: BLADEPOINT Collaboration Coming Soon
  9. W40K: Inquisitor | Season of Escalation - Release Trailer
  10. New Hero: Feria Shen Cinematic & Gameplay Showcase | NARAKA: BLADEPOINT
  11. Octopath Traveler II | Throné & Temenos Character Trailer
  12. 2nd Trailer - Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Disney Dreamlight Valley - Winter Update Gameplay Trailer

Just drop large structures on holes to fill them in.
Just drop large structures on holes to fill them in.

To fill in a lot of holes at one time, just enter Furniture Mode and select a massive structure from around your valley, then lay it on the holes you want to fill to instantly reset the ground there. When you remove the structure, the ground will look as though you never dug there to begin with. The best options for this trick are large homes, such as Prince Eric's castle, but you can also use smaller objects to close in just a few holes if you prefer.

This will save you minutes at a time in some cases, and should collectively give you hours back over the course of playing Disney Dreamlight Valley for the years on end the game seems set up to make content for.

For more on Dreamlight Valley, make sure to visit our comprehensive guides hub.

Disney Dreamlight Valley - All Festive Star Path Rewards
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)