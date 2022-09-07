Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes List
Here is how cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley along with the game's many recipes.
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to grow crops and forage for food as part of your journey to save the Valley. Once you have gathered a variety of different ingredients, you will likely want to try your hand at cooking. Cooking can make your crops worth more to sell or can be gifted to the Disney characters around the Valley to improve your friendship. Here's how cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
How cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Early in the game, you will be introduced to the concept of recipe books, which will teach you how to make a single dish. While this happens infrequently throughout the game, you can also learn how to cook new recipes by just trying things. If you put the correct ingredients in the pot, you will create a new dish and unlock that recipe in the collection. That means as long as you know what ingredients are needed and have them, you can make any dish in the game.
Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will require one of two things. The recipe will either require you to have the exact ingredients listed. For example, Creamy Garlic Scallops require Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, and Butter. Other recipes will require any ingredient from a certain category. For example, Fish Steak requires Tomato, Basil, and any fish. It could be Cod, Salmon, or Tuna, it doesn't matter, as long as it's in that category.
All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes
This guide is a work in progress and will be updated as more recipes are discovered.
Appetizers
- Arednellian Pickled Herring - Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Any Herb
- Bell Pepper Puffs - Bell Pepper, Eggs, Cheese
- Cheese Platter - Cheese
- Chili Pepper Puffs - Chilis, Eggs, Cheese
- Crackers - Any grain
- Creamy Soup - Milk, Any Vegetable, Potato, Any Herb
- Crudités - Any vegetable
- Eggplant Puffs - Eggplant, Eggs, Cheese
- French Fries - Canola, Potato
- Gazpacho - Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Any Herb
- Green Salad - Any vegetable, Lettuce
- Grilled Vegetables - Any vegetable
- Grilled Veggie Platter - Any vegetable (x3)
- Hard-Boiled Eggs - Eggs
- Large Seafood Platter -
- Marinated Herring -
- Okra Soup - Okra
- Onion Puffs - Onion, Eggs, Cheese
- Oyster Platter -
- Pickled Herring -
- Potato Leek Soup - Leak, Potato, Milk, Onion, Garlic
- Potato Puffs - Potato, Eggs, Cheese
- Pottage - Potato, Any Vegetable, Any Herb
- Pumpkin Puffs - Pumpkin, Eggs, Cheese
- Pumpkin Soup -
- Purée - Potato
- Roasted Asparagus - Asparagus, Canola
- Salad - Lettuce
- Sautéed Mushrooms -
- Seafood Appetizer - Any Seafood
- Seafood Platter - Any Seafood (x2)
- Soufflé -
- Tomato Soup - Tomato
- Vegetable Soup -
- Zucchini Puffs - Zucchini, Eggs, Cheese
Entrées
- Apple Cider Glazed Salmon -
- Baked Carp -
- Basil Omelet - Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk
- Bouillabaisse - Any Seafood (x2), Shrimp, Tomato, Any Vegetable
- Carp Salad -
- Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod -
- Chowder -
- Creamy Garlic Scallops - Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, Butter
- Crispy Baked Cod - Cod, Wheat
- Fish Creole -
- Fish 'n' Chips -
- Fish Pasta -
- Fish Pie - Any Fish, Wheat, Butter
- Fish Risotto -
- Fish Salad -
- Fish Sandwiches - Any Fish, Wheat
- Fish Soup - Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Milk
- Fish Steak - Any Fish, Tomato, Basil
- Fish Tacos -
- Fugu Sushi - Fugu, Rice, Seaweed
- Greek Pizza -
- Grilled Fish - Any Fish
- Grilled Fish Entrée - Any Fish, Any Vegetable
- Gumbo -
- Hearty Salad - Any Vegetable (x2), Lettuce
- Hors d-Oeuvres - Any Herb
- Kappa Maki -
- Kronk's Spinach Puffs -
- Lancetfish Paella -
- Leek Soup - Leek
- Lemon Garlic Swordfish - Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic
- Lobster Roll - Lobster, Butter, Wheat, Lemon, Garlic,
- Maguro Sushi -
- Maki - Any Fish, Seaweed, Rice
- Margherita Pizza - Any Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
- Mediterranean Salad - Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Spice, Lettuce
- Mushroom Pizza - Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese
- Mushu's Congee -
- Omelet - Eggs, Cheese, Milk
- Pan-Fried Angler Fish -
- Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables - Bass, Any Vegetable (x2)
- Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables - Tilapia, Any Vegetable (x2)
- Pasta - Wheat, Tomato
- Peanut Butter Sandwich - Peanuts, Wheat
- Pizza - Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
- Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon -
- Porridge - Milk, Wheat
- Porridge with Fruits - Milk, Wheat, Any Fruit
- Ranch Salad - Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Onion
- Ratatouille - Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Any Herb
- Sake Maki - Salmon, Rice, Seaweed
- Sake Sushi - Salmon, Rice
- Savory Fish - Any Fish, Lemon
- Scrambled Egg - Egg, Cheese
- Seafood Pasta -
- Seafood Pie -
- Seafood Salad - Any Seafood, Lettuce
- Seafood Soup - Any Seafood, Any Vegetables (x2)
- Seared Rainbow Trout -
- Simple Fried Perch -
- Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish -
- Sole Menuniére -
- Spaghetti Arrabbiata - Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat
- Spicy Baked Bream -
- Steamed Fugu -
- Sushi - Rice, Any Fish
- Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak -
- Tamagoyaki - Egg, Sugarcane
- Tasty Salad - Lettuce, Zucchini, Any Vegetable, Any Herb
- Tasty Veggies - Any Vegetable, Any Herb
- Tekka Maki -
- Teriyaki Salmon -
- Tuna Burger -
- Vegetarian Pizza - Any Vegetable (x2), Tomato, Cheese, Wheat
- Vegetarian Stew - Onion, Carrot, Tomato
- Vegetarian Taco -
- Veggie Casserole -
- Veggie Pasta - Tomato, Wheat, Any Vegetable
- Veggie Pie - Any Vegetable, Butter, Wheat
- Veggie Skewers -
- Walleye en Papillote -
Desserts
- "My Hero" Cookie - Wheat, Any Sweet, Butter
- Apple Pie - Apple, Wheat, Butter
- Apple Sorbet - Slush Ice, Apple, Sugarcane
- Aurora's Cake -
- Banana Ice Cream - Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane
- Banana Pie - Banana, Wheat, Butter
- Banana Split - Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Any Sweet
- Beignets -
- Berry Salad - Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry
- Birthday Cake - Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean
- Biscuits - Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter
- Blueberry Pie - Blueberry, Wheat, Butter
- Candy - Any Sweet
- Caramel Apples - Sugarcane, Apple
- Carrot Cake - Carrot, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane
- Cheesecake -
- Cherry Pie - Cherry, Wheat, Butter
- Chocolate Chip Cookies -
- Chocolate Ice Cream - Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk
- Chocolate Waffles - Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
- Coconut Cake -
- Coconut Ice Cream - Coconut, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk
- Crepe - Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugarcane
- Fruit Salad - Any Fruit
- Fruit Sorbet - Slush Ice, Any Fruit
- Gray Stuff - Any Dairy, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean
- Ice Cream - Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane
- Jam Waffles - Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
- Lemon Sorbet - Lemon, Slush Ice
- Meringue Pie -
- Mint Candy - Mint, Sugarcane
- Mint Chocolate -
- Mint Sorbet - Mint, Slush Ice
- Pastry Cream and Fruits -
- Pawpsicle - Slush Ice, Sugarcane, Any Fruit
- Peanut Butter Waffles - Peanuts, Wheat, Eggs, Milk
- Plain Snow Cones - Any Ice
- Red Fruit Pie - Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs
- Red Fruit Sorbet - Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, Slush Ice
- Shake - Any Dairy
- Snow White's Gooseberry Pie - Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter
- Sour Snow Cones - Slush Ice, Lemon, Sugarcane
- Sweet Slush - Slush Ice, Any Sweet
- Tropical Pop - Slush Ice, Coconut, Sugarcane, Any Fruit
- Vanilla Ice Cream - Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, Vanilla
- Waffles - Wheat, Milk, Egg, Any Sweet
- Wedding Cake - Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Vanilla
- Wonderland Cookies - Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, Wheat
