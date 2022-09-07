Disney Dreamlight Valley Recipes List

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need to grow crops and forage for food as part of your journey to save the Valley. Once you have gathered a variety of different ingredients, you will likely want to try your hand at cooking. Cooking can make your crops worth more to sell or can be gifted to the Disney characters around the Valley to improve your friendship. Here's how cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How cooking works in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Early in the game, you will be introduced to the concept of recipe books, which will teach you how to make a single dish. While this happens infrequently throughout the game, you can also learn how to cook new recipes by just trying things. If you put the correct ingredients in the pot, you will create a new dish and unlock that recipe in the collection. That means as long as you know what ingredients are needed and have them, you can make any dish in the game.

Recipes in Disney Dreamlight Valley will require one of two things. The recipe will either require you to have the exact ingredients listed. For example, Creamy Garlic Scallops require Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, and Butter. Other recipes will require any ingredient from a certain category. For example, Fish Steak requires Tomato, Basil, and any fish. It could be Cod, Salmon, or Tuna, it doesn't matter, as long as it's in that category.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes

This guide is a work in progress and will be updated as more recipes are discovered.

Appetizers

Arednellian Pickled Herring - Herring, Lemon, Onion, Garlic, Any Herb

Bell Pepper Puffs - Bell Pepper, Eggs, Cheese

Cheese Platter - Cheese

Chili Pepper Puffs - Chilis, Eggs, Cheese

Crackers - Any grain

Creamy Soup - Milk, Any Vegetable, Potato, Any Herb

Crudités - Any vegetable

Eggplant Puffs - Eggplant, Eggs, Cheese

French Fries - Canola, Potato

Gazpacho - Onion, Tomato, Cucumber, Any Herb

Green Salad - Any vegetable, Lettuce

Grilled Vegetables - Any vegetable

Grilled Veggie Platter - Any vegetable (x3)

Hard-Boiled Eggs - Eggs

Large Seafood Platter -

Marinated Herring -

Okra Soup - Okra

Onion Puffs - Onion, Eggs, Cheese

Oyster Platter -

Pickled Herring -

Potato Leek Soup - Leak, Potato, Milk, Onion, Garlic

Potato Puffs - Potato, Eggs, Cheese

Pottage - Potato, Any Vegetable, Any Herb

Pumpkin Puffs - Pumpkin, Eggs, Cheese

Pumpkin Soup -

Purée - Potato

Roasted Asparagus - Asparagus, Canola

Salad - Lettuce

Sautéed Mushrooms -

Seafood Appetizer - Any Seafood

Seafood Platter - Any Seafood (x2)

Soufflé -

Tomato Soup - Tomato

Vegetable Soup -

Zucchini Puffs - Zucchini, Eggs, Cheese

Entrées

Apple Cider Glazed Salmon -

Baked Carp -

Basil Omelet - Basil, Egg, Cheese, Milk

Bouillabaisse - Any Seafood (x2), Shrimp, Tomato, Any Vegetable

Carp Salad -

Cheesy Crispy Baked Cod -

Chowder -

Creamy Garlic Scallops - Scallops, Garlic, Lemon, Butter

Crispy Baked Cod - Cod, Wheat

Fish Creole -

Fish 'n' Chips -

Fish Pasta -

Fish Pie - Any Fish, Wheat, Butter

Fish Risotto -

Fish Salad -

Fish Sandwiches - Any Fish, Wheat

Fish Soup - Any Fish, Any Vegetable, Milk

Fish Steak - Any Fish, Tomato, Basil

Fish Tacos -

Fugu Sushi - Fugu, Rice, Seaweed

Greek Pizza -

Grilled Fish - Any Fish

Grilled Fish Entrée - Any Fish, Any Vegetable

Gumbo -

Hearty Salad - Any Vegetable (x2), Lettuce

Hors d-Oeuvres - Any Herb

Kappa Maki -

Kronk's Spinach Puffs -

Lancetfish Paella -

Leek Soup - Leek

Lemon Garlic Swordfish - Swordfish, Lemon, Garlic

Lobster Roll - Lobster, Butter, Wheat, Lemon, Garlic,

Maguro Sushi -

Maki - Any Fish, Seaweed, Rice

Margherita Pizza - Any Herb, Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Mediterranean Salad - Cucumber, Tomato, Onion, Any Spice, Lettuce

Mushroom Pizza - Mushroom, Wheat, Tomato, Cheese

Mushu's Congee -

Omelet - Eggs, Cheese, Milk

Pan-Fried Angler Fish -

Pan-Seared Bass & Vegetables - Bass, Any Vegetable (x2)

Pan-Seared Tilapia & Vegetables - Tilapia, Any Vegetable (x2)

Pasta - Wheat, Tomato

Peanut Butter Sandwich - Peanuts, Wheat

Pizza - Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Poached Basil-Butter Sturgeon -

Porridge - Milk, Wheat

Porridge with Fruits - Milk, Wheat, Any Fruit

Ranch Salad - Lettuce, Bell Pepper, Corn, Tomato, Onion

Ratatouille - Tomato, Eggplant, Zucchini, Onion, Any Herb

Sake Maki - Salmon, Rice, Seaweed

Sake Sushi - Salmon, Rice

Savory Fish - Any Fish, Lemon

Scrambled Egg - Egg, Cheese

Seafood Pasta -

Seafood Pie -

Seafood Salad - Any Seafood, Lettuce

Seafood Soup - Any Seafood, Any Vegetables (x2)

Seared Rainbow Trout -

Simple Fried Perch -

Smoked Peanuts and Anglerfish -

Sole Menuniére -

Spaghetti Arrabbiata - Chili Pepper, Tomato, Wheat

Spicy Baked Bream -

Steamed Fugu -

Sushi - Rice, Any Fish

Sweet & Sour Kingfish Steak -

Tamagoyaki - Egg, Sugarcane

Tasty Salad - Lettuce, Zucchini, Any Vegetable, Any Herb

Tasty Veggies - Any Vegetable, Any Herb

Tekka Maki -

Teriyaki Salmon -

Tuna Burger -

Vegetarian Pizza - Any Vegetable (x2), Tomato, Cheese, Wheat

Vegetarian Stew - Onion, Carrot, Tomato

Vegetarian Taco -

Veggie Casserole -

Veggie Pasta - Tomato, Wheat, Any Vegetable

Veggie Pie - Any Vegetable, Butter, Wheat

Veggie Skewers -

Walleye en Papillote -

Desserts

"My Hero" Cookie - Wheat, Any Sweet, Butter

Apple Pie - Apple, Wheat, Butter

Apple Sorbet - Slush Ice, Apple, Sugarcane

Aurora's Cake -

Banana Ice Cream - Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane

Banana Pie - Banana, Wheat, Butter

Banana Split - Slush Ice, Banana, Milk, Sugarcane, Any Sweet

Beignets -

Berry Salad - Raspberry, Blueberry, Gooseberry

Birthday Cake - Wheat, Sugarcane, Egg, Butter, Cocoa Bean

Biscuits - Wheat, Sugarcane, Butter

Blueberry Pie - Blueberry, Wheat, Butter

Candy - Any Sweet

Caramel Apples - Sugarcane, Apple

Carrot Cake - Carrot, Wheat, Egg, Sugarcane

Cheesecake -

Cherry Pie - Cherry, Wheat, Butter

Chocolate Chip Cookies -

Chocolate Ice Cream - Cocoa Bean, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk

Chocolate Waffles - Cocoa Bean, Wheat, Eggs, Milk

Coconut Cake -

Coconut Ice Cream - Coconut, Sugarcane, Slush Ice, Milk

Crepe - Wheat, Milk, Egg, Sugarcane

Fruit Salad - Any Fruit

Fruit Sorbet - Slush Ice, Any Fruit

Gray Stuff - Any Dairy, Sugarcane, Cocoa Bean

Ice Cream - Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane

Jam Waffles - Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs, Milk

Lemon Sorbet - Lemon, Slush Ice

Meringue Pie -

Mint Candy - Mint, Sugarcane

Mint Chocolate -

Mint Sorbet - Mint, Slush Ice

Pastry Cream and Fruits -

Pawpsicle - Slush Ice, Sugarcane, Any Fruit

Peanut Butter Waffles - Peanuts, Wheat, Eggs, Milk

Plain Snow Cones - Any Ice

Red Fruit Pie - Any Fruit, Wheat, Eggs

Red Fruit Sorbet - Raspberry, Gooseberry, Sugarcane, Slush Ice

Shake - Any Dairy

Snow White's Gooseberry Pie - Gooseberry, Wheat, Butter

Sour Snow Cones - Slush Ice, Lemon, Sugarcane

Sweet Slush - Slush Ice, Any Sweet

Tropical Pop - Slush Ice, Coconut, Sugarcane, Any Fruit

Vanilla Ice Cream - Slush Ice, Milk, Sugarcane, Vanilla

Waffles - Wheat, Milk, Egg, Any Sweet

Wedding Cake - Wheat, Butter, Egg, Sugarcane, Vanilla

Wonderland Cookies - Butter, Vanilla, Sugarcane, Wheat