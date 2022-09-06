Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More
Realms can take you out of Dreamlight Valley and into new worlds to explore. Here's every Realm that's been announced so far.
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.
Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms
Realms are the story missions of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and each one takes you to a different Disney or Pixar world where, at the end, a character from the world will move into your neighborhood. At launch, Gameloft has announced four Realms, though the team has also suggested many more are on the way in free updates.
The four currently announced Realms are:
- Ratatouille
- Wall-E
- Moana
- Frozen
Expect this list to grow considerably over the next year and beyond. In-game, the castle in which you travel to Realms suggests a total of 28 Realms may one day be in the game, as many unlabeled doors sit around the foyer near the four that bring you to the Realms mentioned above. It's likely that these Realms will pull from many of the same (if not exactly the same) brands seen elsewhere in the game.
For example, clothing and furniture representing series such as The Little Mermaid, Cars, and Toy Story are all in the game already, but not yet confirmed as Realm destinations. We fully expect that to change over the next year in early access--and beyond.
If you're curious, here's what other brands are already in the game that may hint at Realms to come in the future:
- Mickey and Friends
- The Sword in the Stone
- Beauty and the Beast
- Wreck-It Ralph
- Cinderella
- Lion King
- The Little Mermaid
- Tangled
- Monsters Inc.
- Toy Story
- Lilo and Stitch
- The Incredibles
- Coco
- Cars
- Lightyear
- Up
Of course, even this list leaves off brands that would seem quite likely, such as Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, and Encanto. But that's the experience of an early access game; you might not know everything that's in the works until it's announced or arrives later on. Keep your mouse ears perked up for some more Realms to come in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
