Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms List: Frozen, Moana, Wall-E, And More

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, the farm-life sim stretches beyond its surface-level comparisons to Animal Crossing thanks, in large part, to Realms. This is a feature that allows you to travel outside your titular community to spend time in the worlds of popular Disney and Pixar characters. Completing their missions will earn you new cosmetic and currency rewards while also--and perhaps most importantly--allowing new characters to move into your community. Here's everything we know about Realms so far, including a list of all announced Realms and how many more we can expect.

Disney Dreamlight Valley Realms

Realms are the story missions of Disney Dreamlight Valley, and each one takes you to a different Disney or Pixar world where, at the end, a character from the world will move into your neighborhood. At launch, Gameloft has announced four Realms, though the team has also suggested many more are on the way in free updates.

The four currently announced Realms are:

Ratatouille

Wall-E

Moana

Frozen

Expect this list to grow considerably over the next year and beyond. In-game, the castle in which you travel to Realms suggests a total of 28 Realms may one day be in the game, as many unlabeled doors sit around the foyer near the four that bring you to the Realms mentioned above. It's likely that these Realms will pull from many of the same (if not exactly the same) brands seen elsewhere in the game.

Behind each of these doors will one day be a passage to a new Realm.

For example, clothing and furniture representing series such as The Little Mermaid, Cars, and Toy Story are all in the game already, but not yet confirmed as Realm destinations. We fully expect that to change over the next year in early access--and beyond.

If you're curious, here's what other brands are already in the game that may hint at Realms to come in the future:

Mickey and Friends

The Sword in the Stone

Beauty and the Beast

Wreck-It Ralph

Cinderella

Lion King

The Little Mermaid

Tangled

Monsters Inc.

Toy Story

Lilo and Stitch

The Incredibles

Coco

Cars

Lightyear

Up

Of course, even this list leaves off brands that would seem quite likely, such as Sleeping Beauty, Aladdin, and Encanto. But that's the experience of an early access game; you might not know everything that's in the works until it's announced or arrives later on. Keep your mouse ears perked up for some more Realms to come in Disney Dreamlight Valley.