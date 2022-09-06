In Disney Dreamlight Valley (DDV), you'll have dozens of recipes to learn and master, but one of the most important dishes early in the game is ratatouille, famously cooked by Remy and Alfredo in 2007's appropriately named Pixar movie, Ratatouille. In DDV, you'll need to master this dish as a final test to complete Remy's Realm missions, which will allow you to bring Remy to Dreamlight Valley as a new neighbor. Here's what you need to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Ratatouille recipe.

Disney Dreamlight Valley ratatouille ingredients

This special dish demands a specific recipe, unlike the earlier dishes you and your rat pal make together. If you've grabbed everything from the shelves and still can't seem to find the right mix of ingredients, don't worry. All you need are these five items:

Tomato

Eggplant

Zucchini

Onion

Any seasoning, herb, or spice (such as oregano or basil)

In this kitchen, rats aren't just welcome, they're preferred.

Mix the items together in your cooking pot and out will come a five-star-rated ratatouille platter fit for even the hardest-to-please food critic. This comes with two benefits: For one, you'll add ratatouille to your recipe book, which contains 164 possible dishes overall, each discovered by finding them in the world or just experimenting in the kitchen.

The greater benefit is it allows you to bring Remy into Dreamlight Valley as your newest neighbor. Anytime you finish a character's Realm story missions, they'll move in, and perhaps even take up the duties of some essential service in town. For Remy, that means setting up inside Chez Remy, the local restaurant that you can customize and cook out of as often as you'd like.