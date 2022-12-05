Disney Dreamlight Valley: Make Money Fast With This Cooking Tip

There are a lot of ways to make money in Disney Dreamlight Valley, including fishing for some rare catches, mining for gems, or just selling all of the random materials you collect as you explore each biome doing your daily tasks. However, one of the best methods of filling your coffers quickly is making a specific dish using a specific crop and then selling it to Goofy at one of his stalls. In this guide, we'll tell you how to make it happen and why it's such a great method for money-making.

How to make money fast selling pumpkin-filled Grilled Veggie Platters

Planting and harvesting pumpkins has long been a popular money-making method for Dreamlight Valley players, but with just a bit of extra work, you can increase your profits by quite a bit. All you have to do is head to a stove and use three pumpkins to make a Grilled Veggie Platter.

Plant a bunch of pumpkin seeds (200-500 is ideal), which you can purchase in Forgotten Lands. Wait four hours for them to grow, then harvest them using one of your gardening companions to ensure you get extra pumpkins as you're picking. Before you head off to cook them into Grilled Veggie Platters, go ahead and replant more seeds so that they can get started growing while you're cooking and doing other errands.

While it's true that any three vegetables combined meet the recipe needs for a Grilled Veggie Platter, pumpkins have the highest selling price of all vegetables at 664 coins each, so they will also drastically increase the selling price of a platter (and other dishes, too). Let's do some math.

The selling price of 3 pumpkins: 1,992 coins

The selling price of a Grilled Veggie Platter made using those 3 pumpkins: 2,782 coins

Make easy money by cooking Grilled Veggie Platters with pumpkins.

As you can see, selling massive stacks of pumpkins by themselves bring in quite a haul, but you can obviously make almost 30% more money by cooking them into Grilled Veggie Platters before selling them. Whether you want to take that extra time out of your day for the increased selling price is entirely up to you, of course. Either way, pumpkins are clearly a great choice to help you with your Dreamlight Valley retirement plans.

For everything else there is to see and do in Dreamlight Valley, check out our many guides on the hit game.