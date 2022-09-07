Disney Dreamlight Valley Ingredient Locations

Ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in each biome, bought from Goofy’s Stall or Chez Remy restaurant, or even planted and harvested. These ingredients will be needed to create recipes such as the ratatouille recipe. Each Ingredient can also be sold for Star Coins or eaten to replenish energy.

At the moment, there are 46 Ingredients. They are:

Vegetables

Asparagus: Frosted Heights. Grows 2 hours and 15 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Asparagus. Sells for 133 Star Coins. 42 Energy after eating.

Bell Pepper: Forest of Valor. Grows: 15 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Bell Pepper. Sells for 33 Star Coins. 79 Energy after eating.

Carrot: Peaceful Meadow. Grows: 15 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Carrot. Sells for 44 Star Coins. 57 Energy after eating.

Chilli Pepper: Sunlit Plateau. Grows: 45 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Chilli Pepper. Sells for 78 Star Coins. 140 Energy after eating.

Cucumber: Frosted Heights. Grows: 1 hour and 15 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Cucumber. Sells for 159 Star Coins. 145 Energy after eating.

Eggplant: Frosted Heights. Grows: 3 hours. Harvest Gives 1 Eggplant. Sells for 308 Star Coins. 451 Energy after eating.

Leek: Forgotten Lands. Grows: 2 hours. Harvest Gives 1 Leek. Sells for 309 Star Coins. 220 Energy after eating.

Lettuce: Peaceful Meadow. Grows: 3 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Lettuce. Sells for 8 Star Coins. 56 Energy after eating.

Okra: Glade of Trust. Grows: 2 hours. Harvest Gives 3 Okra. Sells for 114 Star Coins. 31 Energy after eating.

Onion: Forest of Valor. Grows: 1 hour and 15 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Onion. Sells for 170 Star Coins. 42 Energy after eating.

Potato: Forgotten Lands. Grows: 35 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Potato. Sells for 126 Star Coins. 113 Energy after eating.

Pumpkin: Forgotten Lands. Grows: 4 hours. Harvest Gives 1 Pumpkin. Sells for 664 Star Coins. 187 Energy after eating.

Spinach: Glade of Trust. Grows: 1 hour. Harvest Gives 3 Spinach. Sells for 41 Star Coins. 60 Energy after eating.

Tomato: Dazzle Beach. Grows: 25 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Tomato. Sells for 133 Star Coins. 42 Energy after eating.

Zucchini: Sunlit Plateau. Grows: 40 minutes. Harvest Gives 2 Zucchini. Sells for 52 Star Coins. 48 Energy after eating.

Fruit

Apple: Forgotten Lands, Plaza. Grows: 20 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Apple. Sells for 25 Star Coins. 300 Energy after eating.

Banana: Peaceful Meadow, Dazzle Beach. Grows: 23 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Banana. Sells for 29 Star Coins. 350 Energy after eating.

Blueberry: Forest of Valor, Dazzle Beach. Grows: 23 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Blueberry. Sells for 29 Star Coins. 350 Energy after eating.

Cherry: Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau. Grows: 33 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Cherry. Sells for 42 Star Coins. 500 Energy after eating.

Cocoa Bean: Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust. Grows: 30 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Cocoa Bean. Sells for 38 Star Coins. 450 Energy after eating.

Coconut:

Gooseberry: Frosted Heights, Forgotten Lands. Grows: 40 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Gooseberry. Sells for 50 Star Coins. 600 Energy after eating.

Lemon: Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust. Grows: 27 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Lemon. Sells for 33 Star Coins. 400 Energy after eating.

Raspberry: Plaza, Peaceful Meadow. Grows: 17 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Raspberry. Sells for 21 Star Coins. 250 Energy after eating.

Grains

Canola: Forest of Valor. Grows: 35 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Canola. Sells for 109 Star Coins. 59 Energy after eating.

Corn: Dazzle Beach. Grows: 12 minutes. Harvest Gives 2 Corn. Sells for 16 Star Coins. 30 Energy after eating.

Rice: Glade of Trust. Grows: 50 minutes. Harvest Gives 2 Rice. Sells for 61 Star Coins. 59 Energy after eating.

Soya: Sunlit Plateau. Grows: 1 hour and 30 minutes. Harvest Gives 3 Soya. Sells for 69 Star Coins. 58 Energy after eating.

Sugarcane: Dazzle Beach. Grows: 7 minutes. Harvest Gives 1 Sugarcane. Sells for 19 Star Coins. 46 Energy after eating.

Wheat: Peaceful Meadow. Grows: 1 minute. Harvest Gives 2 Wheat. Sells for 2 Star Coins. 19 Energy after eating.

Chez Remy’s Pantry

Butter: Bought for 190 Star Coins. 285 Energy after eating.

Cheese: Bought for 180 Star Coins. 270 Energy after eating.

Egg: Bought for 220 Star Coins. 330 Energy after eating.

Milk: Bought for 230 Star Coins. 345 Energy after eating.

Peanut: Bought for 200 Star Coins. 300 Energy after eating.

Slush Ice: Bought for 150 Star Coins. 225 Energy after eating.

Spices & Herbs

Basil: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 25 Star Coins. 100 Energy after eating.

Garlic: Forest of Valor. Sells for 60 Star Coins. 135 Energy after eating.

Ginger: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 100 Star Coins. 175 Energy after eating.

Mint: Frosted Heights. Sells for 80 Star Coins. 155 Energy after eating.

Mushrooms: Glade of Trust. Sells for 30 Star Coins. 105 Energy after eating.

Oregano: Plaza. Sells for 20 Star Coins. 95 Energy after eating.

Vanilla: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 60 Star Coins. 135 Energy after eating.

Seafood

Clam: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 45 Star Coins. 120 Energy after eating.

Oyster: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 250 Star Coins. 250 Energy after eating.

Scallop: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 50 Star Coins. 125 Energy after eating.

Many recipes need to have an exact number or specific types of ingredients to create certain meals. Some ingredients can only be unlocked after completing quests. For example, to unlock Peanut and Slush Ice at Chez Remy, you will need to finish Remy’s Recipe Book alongside The Unknown Flavor quests.

After you have created a meal, you can easily recreate it again or even autofill the ingredients for a recipe so long as you have the ingredients available in your inventory.

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our 20 tips for beginners, click on our gem guide or foraging guide, and learn how to use cross-saves so you can take your progress across platforms.