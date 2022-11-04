Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Unlock Prince Eric

Generally speaking, unlocking characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a pretty straightforward affair, with many of them being easily found via opening realms or discovered early on as part of the main story path. However, Prince Eric is likely to be one of your final character unlocks, requiring a little more work than usual. But don't worry, as we'll tell you what you'll need to do to bring the love of Ariel's life to your valley.

How to unlock Prince Eric

To unlock Prince Eric, you'll first need to have unlocked Ariel and Ursula during your time reviving the valley, which should come naturally as you follow the game's main quests. Once Ariel reaches level 3, she'll mention that she's been unable to locate Eric, sending you on a series of quests to figure out why. However, you won't be able to get a conclusion to this winding endeavor until you've gotten both her and Ursula's friendship levels maxed out.

Get Ariel and Ursula to friendship level 10

Since both Ariel and Ursula spend their time in the water, leveling them can be a little bit more challenging than it is for characters who can accompany you for tasks. Because of this, your best option for getting them leveled up is to give them their favorite gifts when possible, then load up on picked flowers and hand them in as gifts repeatedly to slowly but surely raise their friendship XP. Be sure to knock out any quests they offer along the way because you'll need to have those finished before you can get started on unlocking Prince Eric.

You'll be speaking to Ursula a lot during this process.

Complete the "A Deal With Ursula" quest

When Ursula reaches friendship level 10, she'll tell you she captured Prince Eric's soul and will offer you the "A Deal With Ursula" quest as your only option for saving him. To complete this quest, do the following:

Investigate the ruins in the northern part of the Forgotten Lands and take the Dark Crystal on the pedestal.

Return the Dark Crystal to Ursula.

Find the second Dark Crystal next to the river in the northern part of the Frosted Heights.

Find the third Dark Crystal next to Mother Gothel's house in the Glade of Trust.

Find the fourth Dark Crystal next to the pond on the western side of the Sunlit Plateau.

Place all of the Dark Crystals on the pedestals in the Forgotten Lands to obtain the Crystal of Power.

Return the Crystal of Power to Ursula to wrap things up and kick off the "Poor Unfortunate Eric" quest.

Complete the "Poor Unfortunate Eric" quest

Prince Eric's first quest begins before he's even available in your valley, as you'll need to release his soul by working alongside Ariel. To complete this quest, do the following:

Speak to Ariel, who will protect Poor Unfortunate Eric for you.

Speak to Merlin, who will task you with building Eric's home.

Raise up and spend 10,000 coins to build Eric's castle anywhere in your valley.

Go inside the castle and find Eric's Flute on the table directly in front of you.

Take the flute to Ariel to complete the quest and unlock Eric.

Prince Eric is happy to be back and playing his flute.

With Eric now available in your valley, you'll be able to level him up like all other characters and complete a series of friendship quests that can net you some of his unique cosmetic items. With that out of the way, maybe it's time to check out our companions list to see all of the cool critters and sidekicks you can get to follow you around as you're doing your daily tasks.