Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Rid Of Sea Debris

If you've taken a stroll down to Dazzle Beach in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you've probably seen some coral (sea debris) spread around--especially some big pieces blocking the way across the bridge in the center of the biome. That's pretty annoying, so you'll want to clear the way quickly, and we've got you covered with how to make it happen.

How to get rid of sea debris in Disney Dreamlight Valley

There are two types of sea debris--small and large--so we'll be taking a look at both here, as they require different steps. Either way, the first step to breaking the sea debris on Dazzle Beach is heading to the Moana realm and following the questline there to befriend Maui.

Small sea debris

As you complete quests for Moana in her realm, you'll eventually get one called "The Great Maui," which will ask you to speak to Maui and answer three questions. The answers are below.

"Maui, shapeshifter, Demigod of the wind and sea, hero to all."

"Magical fish hook that he can use to turn into animals."

"Story of burying eel guts to create a coconut tree."

Getting these right will prompt Maui to upgrade your pickaxe so that you can bust open small sea debris.

Busting open these larger pieces of coral will require a second pickaxe upgrade.

Large sea debris

Once you've fully completed the Moana realm and Maui has taken up residence in the valley, get his friendship to level 4 to unlock a quest called "A Tale of Stone and Fire." Follow Maui when the quest begins, then he'll eventually tell you he needs you to return to his island and gather some things for him.

Return to Moana's realm and look for the boat on the beach. Open the basket in the sand here to get the items Maui needs, then return to him. He'll then ask you to make him a 5-star meal, so pick one you feel is reasonably achievable with the ingredients you have available and make it for him.

When you take the 5-star meal back to Maui, he'll finally upgrade your pickaxe a second time, allowing you to break up that large sea debris blocking the bridge.

Both types of coral will continue to spawn around Dazzle Beach each day, so break it up when you see it for extra Sand for crafting. And hey--don't forget to wrap up the rest of Maui's quest after getting the pickaxe upgrade.

For more on Dreamlight Valley, check out our comprehensive guides hub.