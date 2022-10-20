Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Rich Soil

Disney Dreamlight Valley has a lot of ingredients to find while foraging, digging, and more, and most of them are relatively easy to round up. However, in the case of Rich Soil, the game does very little to explain how to find this rare crafting material. In this guide, we'll share with you where you can score some--but expect to put in some work for it.

How to get Rich Soil

Unlike normal soil, which can be found by simply digging in most biomes, Rich Soil requires quite a bit more work and patience. Rich Soil can only be found by harvesting crops, and the drop rate for it is extremely low, so you'll be spending plenty of time toiling in your field if you want to stock up on this crafting material.

If you want to make things a bit easier on yourself, you can create a large garden and plant a substantial amount of Wheat, which grows in only one minute. Based on the current drop rate, you can generally expect to get five or fewer pieces of Rich Soil per one hundred harvests, so put on some music or a podcast and prepare to harvest your heart out.

You know, "harvest your heart out" sounded awfully morbid--like maybe something you'd expect during Halloween. So, maybe it would be a good time to check out Dreamlight Valley's Halloween quests while you wait for your crops to grow.