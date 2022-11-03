Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Get Pua As A Companion

Disney Dreamlight Valley is clearly designed to captivate lovers of all things Disney, so it makes sense to add in the most adorable sidekicks from the company's long history. One of the first of those to make an appearance as a companion is Pua, who can be obtained quite easily by completing a quest for a certain character who loves to sail. Read on to find out how to start hanging out with this piglet pal.

How to Get Pua As A Companion

To get Pua as a companion, you'll first need to increase Moana's friendship to level 6, which will unlock a quest called The Remembering. In this quest, you'll actually be tracking down Pua across various biomes, with your first stop being Moana's fishing boat on Dazzle Beach.

Head to Dazzle Beach and investigate Pua's footprints there, then Moana will ask you to investigate the ponds in Peaceful Meadow. Look around the ponds for another set of footprints, then Moana will send you to the Plaza to look around Chef Remy's restaurant for yet another set of footprints. Finally, it'll be decided that Pua took off into the Forest of Valor.

Pua can be found trapped inside some night thorns in the Forest of Valor, and freeing the adorable pig will finally complete the quest. At this point, you can go into your Wardrobe menu, select the Companions category, and equip your new friend as a companion who can follow you around your valley for as long as you like.

