Disney Dreamlight Valley: How To Change Your Companion

If there's one thing you can count on with Disney Dreamlight Valley, it's that the game is filled to the brim with as much cute Disney fan service as you can possibly expect. And perhaps one of its best features is the ability to let you choose from a selection of tiny companions to follow you around your valley. While they may not do anything besides look adorable, that's really all we need them for, isn't it? Read on to find out how to change your companions.

How to change companions in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can collect a wide variety of companions by feeding critters to earn their trust, completing Star Path events, or completing certain quests for beloved Disney sidekicks. With so many to choose from, you may find that you want to change which one is following you around sometimes, and doing so is actually quite easy--pressing a few buttons will get the trick done.

Click the Companions square to see all of your collection companions.

To change your current companion, open up your inventory and scroll down to the Wardrobe option. From there, look on the top row of icons for a Companion square and click it. Inside this menu is where you'll find all of the companions you've collected throughout your adventures in Dreamlight Valley, including those you've purchased and the critters whose friendship you've earned. Select which one you want to accompany you, and you'll be ready to explore with a new best pal by your side.

For everything you need to know about Disney Dreamlight Valley, head over to our complete guides hub.