Disney Dreamlight Valley Halloween Quests: 3-Course Meal, Masks, And More

Disney Dreamlight Valley's first big update has introduced the villainous lion Scar, Raven critters, a new mine to explore, and plenty of bug fixes--but it also has come sporting some fresh Halloween-themed quests. You'll find a whole new selection of Dreamlight challenges in the "Village" tab, including stuff like making a 3-course Halloween meal and wearing masks, both of which may prove tricky as these new quests don't explain how to complete them. Don't worry, though, as we've got you covered below.

How to complete Halloween quests

There are a total of five new Halloween quests in your "Village" tab. Completing them requires you to perform specific tasks, and each one will grant you a reward for doing so. Here's what you need to know.

Trick or Treat

Give a total of ten presents to your villagers. These don't have to be favorite gifts or anything specific.

Reward: Mickey Mouse Pumpkin

Sugar Rush

This is a 3-tier task that requires you to eat a total of 45 sweets to earn all three rewards. Making and eating candy using either Vanilla, Sugarcane, or Cocoa Beans is the quickest and easiest method.

Reward: Happy Jack O'Lantern (15), Mischievous Jack O'Lantern (30), Friendly Jack O'Lantern (45)

A 3-Course Halloween Meal

We haven't figured this one out yet, but we'll be sure to let you know when we do.

Reward: ?

Villainy Wears Many Masks

Equip any mask from your inventory. If you don't have one yet, you can earn one on page 3 of the Villain's Star Path.

Reward: Purple Trick or Treater's Bounty

Stockpiling Pumpkins

Plant and harvest a total of 100 pumpkins. They take four hours to grow, so this one can be knocked out in an afternoon.

Reward: Pumpkin Stack

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our comprehensive guide hub.