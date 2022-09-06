Disney Dreamlight Valley Gem Guide: All Gem Types, Prices, And Mining Locations

In this Disney Dreamlight Valley guide, we list all of the gem locations so you can easily find what you need.

Gems in Disney Dreamlight Valley can only be found when using your pickaxe and mining. Each biome in the game has specific gems to discover after mining. The shiny versions of each gem are rarer to receive, but grant an increased number of Star Coins in comparison to their more common types.

At the moment, there are 18 Gems to mine in Disney Dreamlight Valley. They are:

  • Amethyst: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights. Sells for 500 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Amethyst: Forgotten Lands, Frosted Heights. Sells for 2000 Star Coins.
  • Aquamarine: Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor. Sells for 250 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Aquamarine: Dazzle Beach, Forest of Valor. Sells for 1000 Star Coins.
  • Citrine: Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust. Sells for 380 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Citrine: Sunlit Plateau, Glade of Trust. Sells for 1500 Star Coins.
  • Diamond: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 600 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Diamond: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 2400 Star Coins.
  • Emerald: Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust. Sells for 325 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Emerald: Forest of Valor, Glade of Trust. Sells for 1300 Star Coins.
  • Garnet: Peaceful Meadow, Plaza. Sells for 160 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Garnet: Peaceful Meadow, Plaza. Sells for 640 Star Coins.
  • Peridot: Dazzle Beach, Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 200 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Peridot: Dazzle Beach, Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 800 Star Coins.
  • Topaz: Plaza. Sells for 240 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Topaz: Plaza. Sells for 960 Star Coins.
  • Tourmaline: Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 420 Star Coins.
  • Shiny Tourmaline: Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 1600 Star Coins.
Keep some gems on hand just in case they spring up as quest requirements.
Mining for gems is an efficient way to earn Star Coins. By hanging out with a companion, you can increase the number of gems per mining effort. For some quests, such as With Great Power…, you will need one Peridot, one Garnet, and one Aquamarine to progress further. It is ideal to have a spare of each gem, if possible, for completing additional quests throughout the game.

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our 20 tips for beginners, learn about cross-saves, and figure out that elusive ratatouille recipe.

