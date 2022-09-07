Disney Dreamlight Valley Fish Locations

Fish in Disney Dreamlight Valley can be found in each biome by fishing from different water sources such as ponds, rivers, streams, or even the ocean itself. These fish, and the much rarer Seafood, will be needed to create various recipes. Each fish can also be sold for Star Coins or eaten to replenish energy.

At the moment, there are 25 Fish. They are:

Anglerfish: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 1500 Star Coins. 2000 Energy after eating.

Bass: Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights. Forgotten Lands. Sells for 25 Star Coins. 150 Energy after eating.

Bream: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 600 Star Coins. 1300 Energy after eating.

Carp: Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 400 Star Coins. 800 Energy after eating.

Catfish: Peaceful Meadow. Sells for 550 Star Coins. 1200 Energy after eating.

Cod: Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust. Sells for 35 Star Coins. 150 Energy after eating.

Crab: Frosted Heights. Sells for 600 Star Coins. 1200 Energy after eating.

Fugu: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 900 Star Coins. 1700 Energy after eating.

Herring: Dazzle Beach, Glade of Trust. Sells for 65 Star Coins. 250 Energy after eating.

Kingfish: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 450 Star Coins. 800 Energy after eating.

Lancetfish: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 650 Star Coins. 1300 Energy after eating.

Lobster: Glade of Trust. Sells for 950 Star Coins. 1600 Energy after eating.

Perch: Forest of Valor, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 80 Star Coins. 400 Energy after eating.

Pike: Forest of Valor. Sells for 800 Star Coins. 1500 Energy after eating.

Rainbow Trout: Peaceful Meadow, Forest of Valor. Sells for 50 Star Coins. 300 Energy after eating.

Salmon: Frosted Heights, Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 150 Star Coins. 500 Energy after eating.

Seaweed: Dazzle Beach, Forgotten Lands, Forest of Valor, Peaceful Meadow, Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights, Glade of Trust. Sells for 20 Star Coins. 25 Energy after eating.

Shrimp: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 300 Star Coins. 750 Energy after eating.

Sole: Forgotten Lands. Sells for 200 Star Coins. 500 Energy after eating.

Squid: Glade of Trust, Forgotten Lands. Sells for 500 Star Coins. 1000 Energy after eating.

Swordfish: Dazzle Beach. Sells for 700 Star Coins. 1500 Energy after eating.

Tilapia: Sunlit Plateau, Frosted Heights. Sells for 600 Star Coins. 1150 Energy after eating.

Tuna: Forgotten Lands, Glade of Trust. Sells for 95 Star Coins. 350 Energy after eating.

Walleye: Sunlit Plateau. Sells for 1100 Star Coins. 1700 Energy after eating.

White Sturgeon: Frosted Heights. Sells for 1200 Star Coins. 1800 Energy after eating.

Distinct fish will need to be used to cook certain meals. For example, Lobster Roll and Lancetfish Paella will require lobster and lancetfish respectively. Recipes such as these do not allow substitutes.

Rainbow trout are some of the easier fish to catch, but swordfish will require quite a bit of time to catch. If you do catch a rare fish and are hesitant to mess up a certain recipe you have yet to attain, you can always keep fish or seafood in storage for use after you find the inevitable recipe in-game.

