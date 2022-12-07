Disney Dreamlight Valley Festive Quests: A Home For The Holidays, Cookie Taste Test, And More

Disney Dreamlight Valley is packed with Dreamlight Duties to complete, so you'd be forgiven if you accidentally overlooked the few themed quests that get packed into the game during various holidays. Now that the recent Halloween quests have finished their time in the limelight, it's now onward to more jolly offerings with the current festive quests. You can find these in your Village Dreamlight Duties, and we'll tell you how to knock them all out below.

How to complete the festive quests

There are five festive quests, and some will only be available later in the month as we inch closer to holiday events.

A Home For The Holidays

The quest requires you to place any five festive items in your house. You'll gain quite a few of these within the first few pages of the new Festive Star Path, so you shouldn't have any issues rounding up what you need.

Reward: Winter Carpet

Do You Wanna Build A Snowman?

This quest requires you to build a snowman and then place it somewhere in your valley. The three basic snowman recipes require Snowballs (x10), Carrot (x1), Fabric (x2), and Pebbles (x3), so pick whenever you prefer. Note, though, that if you already have a snowman somewhere in your valley, you can actually just pick it up and place it back down to earn the quest reward!

Reward: Festive Candy Ears With Bow

Cookie Taste Test

This quest requires you to make and eat three types of cookies. You can check out our recipe list to decide which cookies will be easiest for you, personally, to bake. Just be sure that you make three unique types and not three of the same cookie.

Reward: Festive Candy Ears

Bake three types of cookies and eat them to complete the Cookie Taste Test quest.

Even Fish Are Festive!

This quest requires you to catch the five festive fish wearing holiday hats in the collection tab. As of this writing, however, the quest is not currently live, so we'll update when it is.

Festive Anglerfish - Forgotten Lands

Festive Bass - Peaceful Meadow

Festive Fugu - Dazzle Beach

Festive Salmon - Sunlit Plateau

Festive Squid - Glade of Trust

Reward: ?

Ho! Ho! Ho!

This quest doesn't appear to be live yet, but we'll update this when it is.

Reward: ?

For everything else Dreamlight Valley, check out our guides hub.