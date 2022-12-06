Disney Dreamlight Valley: Everything New In The Winter Update

There's a lot of holiday cheer to embrace--and some new friends to meet.

Following the successful Halloween update that brought some fun limited-time valley events and plenty of spooky new items and cosmetics in the Villains Star Path, Disney Dreamlight Valley is back at it again with a new winter update bringing a whole lot of holiday cheer to players everywhere. From the introduction of a new realm and characters to a plethora of holiday-themed items and exciting quality-of-life improvements, the new Missions in Uncharted Space update has it all. We'll break down all of the most important stuff you need to know about Dreamlight Valley's newest patch below.

Improvements and bug fixes

Let's get this out of the way first: Missions in Uncharted Space isn't just introducing new characters and cosmetics--there are some much-needed fixes sneaking in here, too. Most notably, performance has been improved across all consoles, with special attention paid to the Nintendo Switch version, which has been plagued with framerate problems and crashes since release. Loading screens and installation sizes have also been reduced across the board.

Elsewhere, Kristoff's stall now sells a few new items, including the much-requested iron ingots, which means much less time spent chipping away at mining nodes for materials. Additionally, critters can now be fed multiple times a day to ease the grind of earning them as companions. And wood spawns have been changed to be biome-specific rather than random, meaning you'll finally be able to farm a particular type of wood based on which area you're visiting. Lastly, a day/night toggle has been added to the game, which should be especially helpful for those who only get to play at certain times of the day.

Toy Story realm

You're now able to open a new realm door at the castle that will let you take a trip into Bonnie's room. Here, you'll meet beloved Toy Story characters Woody and Buzz, all while being shrunk down to toy size yourself! Once you recruit these two lovable figures, they'll take up residence in your valley and send you on some fun quests to help them feel right at home. As always, leveling them up also promises some cool character-themed motifs, decorations, and more. We're playing now and will guide you through any tricky quests very soon!

Buzz and Woody are here!

The arrival of Stitch

While Buzz and Woody are no doubt welcomed additions to the game, they're not the only new characters to be making an appearance in this patch. You can team up with Donald Duck to figure out what--or who--is causing trouble around your valley. And as all of the promotional material has hinted, it happens to be everyone's favorite Elvis-loving alien, Stitch, who will eventually be happy to make himself right at home and provide you with some new quests, too.

Winter items for you and Dream Styles for your friends

Lots of winter items and clothing can be yours in the new update, but that might not be the most exciting part of the holidays. After all, you've always been able to customize your character to your heart's content--but this new update has brought along the ability to choose what outfit your Disney friends wear, too. Mickey and Merlin both have outfits that can be earned in this update's Star Path (more on that below), and you can certainly expect to see plenty more come to the game in the coming months.

There's plenty of holiday cheer to go around in this update.
Holiday-themed recipes

There were tons of recipes already available in Dreamlight Valley, but this update has brought some holiday favorites to the game. You're now able to win over the hearts of your valley pals with some tasty gingerbread cookies and some hot cocoa, or maybe you want to impress them with a nice gingerbread house. You can even make a yule log or fruit cake, both of which are guaranteed to net you a good bit of extra stamina when eaten.

Festive Star Path

For Dreamlight Valley's third Star Path, it's (big surprise) all about the holidays, too. The Festive Star Path includes all types of joyful cosmetics, decorative items, and even the aforementioned Dream Styles for Mickey and Merlin. Check back soon as we'll have a complete image gallery of all the new rewards you can unlock.

Be sure to check out our many other Disney Dreamlight Valley guides, too, especially if you're still catching up to this new content.

