Disney Dreamlight Valley Energy Guide: How To Refill And Upgrade Stamina

Energy in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a prevalent and important mechanic. Energy allows you to do almost every task or activity from mining, fishing, harvesting, watering crops, and more. If you do decide to play the game often, you will find yourself empty of energy regularly. This guide will detail the different ways to mitigate energy loss, so you can do all to your heart’s desire in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Positioning

Watering crops is one of the main activities in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Many ingredients need to be planted beforehand and watered with the use of the watering can. If you tend too many crops at once or water dried flowers, it will start sapping away your energy pretty frequently.

When watering crops, you can position yourself to water up to eight crops at once maximum. It does take a bit of time to implement the method naturally, but will save you an immense amount of energy; especially early on in the game when your max energy is not high enough to do more than several activities without depleting the energy gauge. Since using the watering can will always use a certain amount of energy on use, you can up to eight crops with the same usage of energy that it would take to water just one.

Watering crops in this specific fashion will save you from constantly going back to your house to replenish energy or save you from munching down on ingredients that are better used elsewhere.

Walking over to water multiple dried crops to help them grow while Goofy watches.

Leveling system

At the start of the game, you will start at level one with a short-lived energy gauge. By increasing your level, which can primarily be increased by improving friendships with other residents in the valley, your max energy will increase. Friendship quests at higher friendship levels will reward you with more experience than the initial friendship quests.

There are many other ways to increase your level in Disney Dreamlight Valley. You can give gifts to your companions, feed critters their favorite food, or even complete quests that will all reward you with experience. You will see star icons above characters or critters that will notify you of the experience received.

Creating certain meals and giving orders to customers at Chez Remy is a superb way to learn new recipes alongside increasing both your own level and your companion’s level.

Delivering Moana her requested meal at Chez Remy and increasing your friendship level with the girl from Motunui

Recipe creation

Cooking in Disney Dreamlight Valley is a nuanced system, which enables you to combine ingredients together to create meals. Outside of selling these meals at Goofy’s Stall or gifting them to friends in increasing friendship level, you yourself can eat them to replenish energy. The largest difference between eating meals over ingredients is that meals allow your energy bar to increase its threshold to include a second energy bar.

Having high-energy meals to eat while you are mining for gems or fishing is ideal for keeping your energy up by breaking the limit. Even creating easier one-star meals such as fruit salad will increase your energy by much more than the individual ingredients you munch on. Be sure to cook meals anytime you can, and have a few in your inventory to go from a depleted energy bar to a full energy bar with two levels.

Though you cannot take the ingredients or meals you create at Chez Remy outside of his realm, you can always go back to the realm and then whip up some fanciful meals to eat on the spot before heading out on activities. This will save you quite a lot of Star Coins, as well.

Cooking new recipes, while Remy cheers you on in his realm.

Hanging out with friends

While mining, fishing, and doing other activities, you can hang out with your friends in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Mining will cost energy on each use of the pick axe, and fishing will use up energy even if you manage to miss the quick time events with your fishing rod. With rarer catches you fumble, the energy is not returned, so fishing expeditions can become costly energy-wise.

Having a companion with you will increase friendship levels, but if their activity buff matches the activity you're taking part in, you can receive more materials sometimes. For example, if hanging out with Merlin increases your mining items gathered, then that will give you extra gems or foraging materials you do not need to expend extra energy on.

Seaweed can be tough to catch, and you will need quite a lot to create fiber or rope for some quests in the game such as The Mysterious Wreck quest from Goofy. If you bring a companion who has been assigned the fishing buff, you can finish quests much faster without expending additional energy for items.

Hanging out with Moana, an expert fisher.

Golden secret

This is an extremely rare occurrence throughout Disney Dreamlight Valley that you may have run into. When harvesting crops, mining for gems, or even fishing, many items that are of one kind will overflow the immediate area. You will be given a time limit with a music jingle to rush and grab as many as you can before they disappear. If you grab everything, then you may be rewarded with a chest with Star Coins, motifs, or even furniture or clothing inside.

Hustling to grab all of the raspberries before time runs out

When harvesting crops or even trees and fruit bushes, if one of your crops/trees/bushes is golden and glowing, you can continually harvest the ingredient before it stops glowing. Harvesting in these rare moments does not use any additional energy. Within these several seconds, be sure to grab as many of the ingredients as you can.

Energy consumption is one of the most important mechanics to take into account in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and using any means necessary to mitigate energy depletion is ideal to avoid frequent lunch breaks and stops at home.