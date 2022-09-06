Disney Dreamlight Valley Cross-Play And Cross-Save Explained

With Disney Dreamlight Valley launching on most major platforms today, both farm life sim fans and Disney fans are likely jumping into the titular village to customize it to their heart's

desire. Getting your neighborhood just how you like it takes a while, during which time you'll upgrade your home, meet new neighbors, and explore various biomes. Therefore, Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-save and cross-play capabilities are two big question marks. In this guide, we'll walk you through how to maintain your save data across platforms and tell you what you need to know about the prospect of multiplayer.

Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-play

At launch, Disney Dreamlight Valley doesn't have cross-play simply because it doesn't have multiplayer. However, that may not always be the case. Speaking to GameSpot earlier this summer, developer Gameloft did say multiplayer is a feature it plans to add to the game in the future, perhaps during the game's estimated year spent in early access on all platforms.

Therefore, though you can't yet play with friends across either other platforms or even your own platform, that may change in time. And once multiplayer is added, there's good reason to assume cross-play will be an included feature, as the next section of this guide indicates.

Disney Dreamlight Valley cross-save

Thankfully, you can access your saves across all relevant platforms in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To do this, head to the main menu and select "Cloud Save." You'll need to create an account with Gameloft by entering your email address and creating a password. A confirmation code will be sent to your email, which you'll then enter in-game to confirm it. Once you've done that, you can log in to other platforms and access your up-to-date saved data at any time.

This is helpful not just in guaranteeing your progress travels across platforms like Switch, Xbox, PlayStation, and PC, but it's also necessary if you want to keep your Founder's Pack items and access. In the game's early access period, you'll need to purchase a Founder's Pack to even play the game, so buying a pack on PC and trying to access the game on Switch would prompt you to buy a pack a second time. With cloud saves, this isn't necessary.

Your Founder's Pack items can be obtained by heading to your mailbox, but a message in the game suggests you set up cross-saves before you do this, so be sure to follow the instructions so you can keep all your cosmetic bonuses and game access. Once you've set up your cloud save file, all your hard work--and stylish Buzz Lightyear wardrobe--will be available to you no matter where you play.

For more on Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out all confirmed (and rumored) Realms so far, read our 20 tips for beginners, and figure out that elusive ratatouille recipe for Remy's story missions.