Disney Dreamlight Valley packs no shortage of adorable characters and themes, some of which may or may not work for you. But it's hard to imagine not loving tiny companions that can follow you around everywhere you go. There are plenty to choose from in this popular cozy title, and you can swap them out as you wish. Below, we've listed every companion currently in the game. Here's your complete Disney Dreamlight Valley companions list.

Unique companions

Certain companions can only be obtained by completing quests, purchasing certain Founder's Packs, or unlocking them via Star Paths. Many of these are limited-time offerings, though it's possible they'll return during future Star Paths and other events.

Celestial Sea Turtle - Included in the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition Founder's Packs

Choco Crocodile - Earned by logging in during the first week of Early Access

Incredisquirrel - Unlocked via the Pixar Fest Star Path

Pua - Earned by completing Moana's level 6 friendship quest

Regal Fox - Included in the Ultimate Edition Founder's Pack

Wind-Up Raccoon - Unlocked via the Villains' Star Path

Critters

Critters are obtained by feeding them food they like, though it sometimes takes multiple feedings for them to join you as a companion. Check out our Critters guide for everything you need to know about their favorite foods and how to approach them for feeding.

Crocodiles

Blue Crocodile

Classic Crocodile

Golden Crocodile

Pink Crocodile

Red Crocodile

Foxes

Black Fox

Blue Fox

Classic Fox

Red Fox

White Fox

Rabbits

Black Rabbit

Brown Rabbit

Calico Rabbit

Classic Rabbit

White Rabbit

Raccoons

Black Raccoon

Blue Raccoon

Classic Raccoon

Red Raccoon

White Raccoon

Ravens

Blue Raven

Brown Raven

Classic Raven

Red Raven

White Raven

Sea Turtles

Black Sea Turtle

Brown Sea Turtle

Classic Sea Turtle

Purple Sea Turtle

White Sea Turtle

Squirrels

Black Squirrel

Classic Squirrel

Grey Squirrel

Red Squirrel

White Squirrel

Sunbirds

Emerald Sunbird

Golden Sunbird

Orchid Sunbird

Red Sunbird

Turquoise Sunbird

For everything related to Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our many guides on the game all in one place: