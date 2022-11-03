DIsney Dreamlight Valley Companions List
There are a lot of companions to choose from and plenty more to come.
Disney Dreamlight Valley packs no shortage of adorable characters and themes, some of which may or may not work for you. But it's hard to imagine not loving tiny companions that can follow you around everywhere you go. There are plenty to choose from in this popular cozy title, and you can swap them out as you wish. Below, we've listed every companion currently in the game. Here's your complete Disney Dreamlight Valley companions list.
Unique companions
Certain companions can only be obtained by completing quests, purchasing certain Founder's Packs, or unlocking them via Star Paths. Many of these are limited-time offerings, though it's possible they'll return during future Star Paths and other events.
- Celestial Sea Turtle - Included in the Deluxe Edition and Ultimate Edition Founder's Packs
- Choco Crocodile - Earned by logging in during the first week of Early Access
- Incredisquirrel - Unlocked via the Pixar Fest Star Path
- Pua - Earned by completing Moana's level 6 friendship quest
- Regal Fox - Included in the Ultimate Edition Founder's Pack
- Wind-Up Raccoon - Unlocked via the Villains' Star Path
Critters
Critters are obtained by feeding them food they like, though it sometimes takes multiple feedings for them to join you as a companion. Check out our Critters guide for everything you need to know about their favorite foods and how to approach them for feeding.
Crocodiles
- Blue Crocodile
- Classic Crocodile
- Golden Crocodile
- Pink Crocodile
- Red Crocodile
Foxes
- Black Fox
- Blue Fox
- Classic Fox
- Red Fox
- White Fox
Rabbits
- Black Rabbit
- Brown Rabbit
- Calico Rabbit
- Classic Rabbit
- White Rabbit
Raccoons
- Black Raccoon
- Blue Raccoon
- Classic Raccoon
- Red Raccoon
- White Raccoon
Ravens
- Blue Raven
- Brown Raven
- Classic Raven
- Red Raven
- White Raven
Sea Turtles
- Black Sea Turtle
- Brown Sea Turtle
- Classic Sea Turtle
- Purple Sea Turtle
- White Sea Turtle
Squirrels
- Black Squirrel
- Classic Squirrel
- Grey Squirrel
- Red Squirrel
- White Squirrel
Sunbirds
- Emerald Sunbird
- Golden Sunbird
- Orchid Sunbird
- Red Sunbird
- Turquoise Sunbird
For everything related to Disney Dreamlight Valley, check out our many guides on the game all in one place: right here!
