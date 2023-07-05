Disney Dreamlight Valley: Character Sleep Schedules Guide
Everyone's got to sleep sometime.
One way that Disney Dreamlight Valley differentiates itself from many games in the cozy genre is its focus on expansive character interactions. These include things like taking on in-depth quests that send for beloved Disney characters, or simply spending time with them so that they can help you with things like mining, foraging, or fishing.
With so much to do with each individual character, you'll need to be able to link up with these valley residents regularly. But depending on what time of day it is, they could potentially be asleep, leaving you waiting for hours until they're available for hanging out again. But hey, don't get frustrated if you find someone snoozing away--just check out this efficient cheat sheet to help you remember when they'll wake up!
Disney Dreamlight Valley character sleep schedules
Characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep for 4 hours each per day unless they simply don't sleep at all, as with Merlin and Scrooge McDuck. Here's every character's sleep schedule.
|Character
|Sleep Schedule
|Anna
|4 AM - 8 AM
|Ariel
|6 AM - 10 AM
|Buzz Lightyear
|10 PM - 2 AM
|Donald Duck
|7 AM - 11 AM
|Elsa
|3 AM - 7 AM
|Eric
|7 AM - 11 AM
|Fairy Godmother
|6 PM - 10 PM
|Goofy
|5 AM - 9 AM
|Kristoff
|10 PM - 2 AM
|Maui
|1 AM - 5 AM
|Merlin
|Does not sleep
|Mickey Mouse
|10 PM - 2 AM
|Minnie Mouse
|7 AM - 11 AM
|Mirabel
|10 PM - 2 AM
|Moana
|10 PM - 2 AM
|Mother Gothel
|1 AM - 5 AM
|Nala
|6 PM - 10 PM
|Olaf
|3 AM - 7 AM
|Remy
|6 PM - 10 PM
|Scar
|2 AM - 6 AM
|Scrooge McDuck
|Does not sleep
|Simba
|1 AM - 5 AM
|Stitch
|10 PM - 2 AM
|Ursula
|6 PM - 10 PM
|WALL-E
|3 AM - 7 AM
|Woody
|2 AM - 6 AM
