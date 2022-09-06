Disney Dreamlight Valley - All Goofy Stall Locations And Inventory

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a Disney character filled take on the farming/life sim genre, the entire economy hinges on you selling unwanted goods to Goofy. Goofy runs multiple stalls throughout the valley, each offering a different variety of seeds and produce, depending on which stall you go to.

There are a total of seven stalls, one in each of the unlockable biomes. Each stall requires an initial purchase to open the stall, with two more upgrades needed to unlock the full inventory. The cost of each stall and its upgrades varies from biome to biome, but the earlier ones are on the cheaper end, with the late-game biomes being much more expensive, with the upgrades running between 1,000 coins and 25,000 coins. Each stall can be accessed once you unlock its corresponding biome.

All Goofy Stalls Inventories

Peaceful Meadow

This biome is unlocked as part of the tutorial at the beginning of the game, located in the central part of the Peaceful Meadow, to the east of Merlin's house.

Lettuce Seeds - 3 Coins

Apples - 50 Coins

Wheat Seeds - 1 Coin

Lettuce - 12 Coins

Carrot Seeds - 10 Coins

Dazzle Beach

This Goofy stall is located near the pier on the southeastern coast of Dazzle Beach.

Sugarcane Seeds - 5 Coins

Corn - 24 Coins

Tomato Seeds - 8 Coins

Sugarcane - 29 Coins

Corn Seeds - 15 Coins

Forest of Valor

The Forest of Valor Goofy Stall is centrally located, right off the river.

Bell Pepper Seeds - 12 Coins

Onions - 255 Coins

Canola Seeds - 25 Coins

Blueberries - 58 Coins

Onion Seeds - 50 Coins

Canola - 164 Coins

Glade of Trust

The Glade of Trust Goofy Stall is located just east of Mother Gothel's massive treehouse.

Rice Seed - 35 Coins

Spinach - 62 Coins

Spinach Seed - 45 Coins

Lemon - 67 Coins

Okra Seeds - 135 Coins

Okra - 171 Coins

Sunlit Plateau

Located in the eastern part of the Sunlit Plateau, near the entrance from the main Plaza and just west of the Elephant Graveyard.

Chili Pepper Seeds - 20 Coins

Cotton Seeds - 42 Coins

Zucchini Seeds - 30 Coins

Chili Peppers - 117 Coins

Soya Seeds - 60 Coins

Soya - 104 Coins

Frosted Heights

Centrally located in the Frosted Heights, right off the river.

Cucumber Seeds - 40 Coins

Cucumber - 239 Coins

Eggplant Seeds - 95 Coins

Asparagus Seeds - 150 Coins

Cherries - 83 Coins

Forgotten Lands

The Forgotten Lands Goofty Stall is located in the central part, just north of the Pumpkin house and east of the Fast Travel Well.

Pumpkin Seeds - 275 Coins

Potato - 189 Coins

Potato Seeds - 55 Coins

Pumpkin - 996 Coins

Leek Seeds - 120 Coins

You can also check out GameSpot's 20 tips for beginners guide as well as our Disney Dreamlight Valley gem guide.