Disney Dreamlight Valley - All Goofy Stall Locations And Inventory

Here's where you can find all of the Goofy Stalls in Disney Dreamlight Valley and what is sold at each location.

By on

Comments

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, a Disney character filled take on the farming/life sim genre, the entire economy hinges on you selling unwanted goods to Goofy. Goofy runs multiple stalls throughout the valley, each offering a different variety of seeds and produce, depending on which stall you go to.

There are a total of seven stalls, one in each of the unlockable biomes. Each stall requires an initial purchase to open the stall, with two more upgrades needed to unlock the full inventory. The cost of each stall and its upgrades varies from biome to biome, but the earlier ones are on the cheaper end, with the late-game biomes being much more expensive, with the upgrades running between 1,000 coins and 25,000 coins. Each stall can be accessed once you unlock its corresponding biome.

Click To Unmute
  1. NBA 2K23 Everything To Know
  2. Cyberpunk 2077 Reveals DLC, Ditches Last Gen Consoles
  3. Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series S Performance Mode Official Gameplay
  4. Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update and Phantom Liberty Full Presentation
  5. Cyberpunk 2077 Edgerunners Update Trailer
  6. Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Official Teaser Trailer
  7. 20 Tips For Beginners In Disney Dreamlight Valley
  8. Assassin's Creed 15th Anniversary: Leap into History
  9. GUNDAM EVOLUTION - Season 1 Sortie Trailer
  10. Kirby's Dream Buffet - Get Rolling and Munching Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  11. Railbound - launch trailer
  12. The Blind Monks | Chibi Champion Showcase - Teamfight Tactics

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: My day in Disney Dreamlight Valley!

All Goofy Stalls Inventories

Peaceful Meadow

This biome is unlocked as part of the tutorial at the beginning of the game, located in the central part of the Peaceful Meadow, to the east of Merlin's house.

  • Lettuce Seeds - 3 Coins
  • Apples - 50 Coins
  • Wheat Seeds - 1 Coin
  • Lettuce - 12 Coins
  • Carrot Seeds - 10 Coins

Dazzle Beach

This Goofy stall is located near the pier on the southeastern coast of Dazzle Beach.

  • Sugarcane Seeds - 5 Coins
  • Corn - 24 Coins
  • Tomato Seeds - 8 Coins
  • Sugarcane - 29 Coins
  • Corn Seeds - 15 Coins

Forest of Valor

The Forest of Valor Goofy Stall is centrally located, right off the river.

  • Bell Pepper Seeds - 12 Coins
  • Onions - 255 Coins
  • Canola Seeds - 25 Coins
  • Blueberries - 58 Coins
  • Onion Seeds - 50 Coins
  • Canola - 164 Coins

Glade of Trust

The Glade of Trust Goofy Stall is located just east of Mother Gothel's massive treehouse.

  • Rice Seed - 35 Coins
  • Spinach - 62 Coins
  • Spinach Seed - 45 Coins
  • Lemon - 67 Coins
  • Okra Seeds - 135 Coins
  • Okra - 171 Coins

Sunlit Plateau

Located in the eastern part of the Sunlit Plateau, near the entrance from the main Plaza and just west of the Elephant Graveyard.

  • Chili Pepper Seeds - 20 Coins
  • Cotton Seeds - 42 Coins
  • Zucchini Seeds - 30 Coins
  • Chili Peppers - 117 Coins
  • Soya Seeds - 60 Coins
  • Soya - 104 Coins

Frosted Heights

Centrally located in the Frosted Heights, right off the river.

  • Cucumber Seeds - 40 Coins
  • Cucumber - 239 Coins
  • Eggplant Seeds - 95 Coins
  • Asparagus Seeds - 150 Coins
  • Cherries - 83 Coins

Forgotten Lands

The Forgotten Lands Goofty Stall is located in the central part, just north of the Pumpkin house and east of the Fast Travel Well.

  • Pumpkin Seeds - 275 Coins
  • Potato - 189 Coins
  • Potato Seeds - 55 Coins
  • Pumpkin - 996 Coins
  • Leek Seeds - 120 Coins

You can also check out GameSpot's 20 tips for beginners guide as well as our Disney Dreamlight Valley gem guide.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Disney Dreamlight Valley
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)