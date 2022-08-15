Disney And Marvel Games Showcase Announced For September 9

Disney's D23 expo kicks off in September, and this year there'll be a digital showcase devoted to featuring new content from upcoming Disney and Marvel games, hosted by Kinda Funny’s Blessing Adeoye Jr., and livestreamed through its social channels. According to Disney, new reveals for Disney Dreamlight Valley, Marvel’s Midnight Suns, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, as well as the first look at Skydance New Media's Marvel game.

Described as a Marvel ensemble game, the game was officially confirmed in October last year and development is being led by Uncharted writer and director Amy Hennig. Skydance New Media's game will be a "narrative-driven, blockbuster action-adventure" title featuring an original story set in the Marvel universe.

In the reveal for the project, Hennig described it as a game about "humanity, complexity, and humor" set in the Marvel universe. Beyond the Skydance project, there's plenty of other content on the horizon that features Disney and Marvel properties. Disney Dreamlight Valley might look like it's inspired by Animal Crossing and Stardew Valley, but this slice-of-life sim makes plenty of effort to differentiate itself from those properties.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been a big hit this year, and even though it had plenty of DLC released since it launched in April, you can probably expect an announcement on new content for the game in the near future. Marvel's Midnight Suns has been delayed to next year and the Firaxis-developed tactical turn-based RPG will now release before the end of Take-Two's fiscal year, which concludes on March 2023.

The D23 convention was originally scheduled for 2021, but was delayed until this year and will run from September 9-11. The event usually offers fans an opportunity to see footage from upcoming movies and TV shows, as well as get a front-row seat to announcements about upcoming films, theme park expansions, and more. While Marvel had a lot to announce at San Diego Comic-Con last month, you can probably expect more details on everything from Fantastic Four to Blade, Daredevil's new TV show, the upcoming Thunderbolts movie, and much more.