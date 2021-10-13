Disney and Lucasfilm Are Teasing A New Video Game Reveal In December

Disney and Lucasfilm have announced a new merchandising campaign that will last for the remainder of 2021, and one week in December is seemingly devoted to a new video game related reveal.

Dubbed the "Bring Home The Bounty" campaign, the official Star Wars website describes the initiative as "a global consumer products, games, and publishing campaign that will debut new Star Wars toys, collectibles, books, apparel, and more each week through the end of the year."

The schedule provided shows a video game controller for December 14, signaling some sort of game-related announcement.

The full Bring Home the Bounty schedule.

It's uncertain whether this will be a brand new reveal or an update on a previously known Star Wars project. In this year alone, Lucasfilm has already announced a remake of Knights of the Old Republic through a partnership with Aspyr, as well as Star Wars: Hunters, a new multiplayer combat game made in collaboration with Zynga. Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is also still to come, having been delayed from its original 2021 release date to early 2022.

The December 14 timing also lines up with this reveal being a potential follow-up to an announcement at the 2021 Game Awards, currently slated for December 9 in Los Angeles. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order was a nominee for Best Action/Adventure Game at last year's award ceremony, losing to The Last of Us Part II.