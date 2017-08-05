Dishonored, Silent Hill Composer Passes Away At 60

Daniel Licht, who composed the music for video games like Dishonored, Dishonored 2, Silent Hill: Book of Memories and Silent Hill: Downpour, has passed away. He died Wednesday at his home in Topanga Canyon, California from sarcoma, just weeks after it was discovered, his representatives at Evolution Music Parters said. He was 60.

Licht is perhaps best known for the music he composed for Showtime's Dexter. The music he composed for that show used nontraditional instruments such as knives and human bones to fit the theme of the show, along with a chamber orchestra.

"I am so saddened to learn of Dan's passing," Dexter star Michael C. Hall said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. "His music quite literally set the tone for Dexter. I'm fortunate to have known Dan, as his talent was matched by his kindness."

Licht did the music for horror movies such as Hellraiser: Bloodline, the Stephen King movie Thinner, and some of the Amityville films.

Licht is survived by his wife Hilary and son Kian, along with his mother Eve, brothers Alan and Ed, sister Deborah, and nine nieces and nephews.