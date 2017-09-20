Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider Review Roundup

The latest installment in Arkane's acclaimed stealth-action series, Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, is now available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. This smaller, standalone adventure takes place several months after the events of last year's Dishonored 2 and looks to tie up the remaining loose ends from its predecessors. This time, players assume the role of former assassin Billie Lurk, who embarks on a quest to reunite with her mentor Daud and ultimately assassinate the titular Outsider.

Reviews for the game are now available online, and critics seem to agree that Death of the Outsider is another well-made, if not particularly revolutionary, addition to the Dishonored series. We've collected a sample of reviews below; for a broader look at what critics are saying about Death of the Outsider, be sure to visit GameSpot sister site Metacritic.

Game: Dishonored: Death of the Outsider

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Developer: Arkane Studios

Arkane Studios Platform: PS4, Xbox One, PC

PS4, Xbox One, PC Release: September 15

September 15 Price: $30/£20

GameSpot -- 8/10

"Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider is a solid, inventive, yet somewhat subdued capper to the stories from the previous Dishonored games. While the smaller scope can be felt throughout, the approach to allowing players to express themselves as a master assassin is just as strong as ever. It's uncertain where the series can go from here, but this stand-alone release proves that Dishonored is still a remarkably designed stealth-action game with much potential, that offers players the chance to be creative in ways they'd least expect." -- Alessandro Fillari [Full review]

IGN -- 8.4/10

"In general, Death of the Outsider feels like an extension of Dishonored 2, which it pretty much is despite being sold as a standalone game instead of an expansion. It doesn't mess up what made its predecessor great, and thankfully ran significantly better on PC at launch for me (I maxed it out on a GTX 1070, and it still ran great on a GTX 970), but it also ends up being a flatter version of an incredible game." -- Tom Marks [Full review]

Polygon -- 8/10

"Death of the Outsider offers a standard take on the Dishonored formula, tracking closely to its admirable ethos of freedom and choice in a world of subtleties and illusions. It's a decent finale with a solid central character. But it makes little attempt to try anything new, a sign that all the best ideas are likely going into whatever comes next." -- Colin Campbell [Full review]

Eurogamer -- Recommended

"The trading of fixed upgrades for the flexibility of bone charms, streamlined energy system and dialing-back of Chaos/Order seem a foundation worthy of a grander tale, one that tugs a little harder on some of the dangling threads here--Billie's ability to listen to rats, for example, a promising rewrite of the Heart of Dunwall narrative mechanic that never really goes anywhere, or the mournful profundities of Dishonored's whales, which are referenced but not dwelt upon in the final area. There have been far, far worse finales, though, and erasing the god whose mystical gifts create the framework for a game of this sort is quite the way to drop the curtain. If only every series could meet its end so boldly, not simply raging against the dying of the light but taking a knife to its own shadow." -- Edwin Evans-Thirlwell [Full review]

Game Informer -- 8.5/10

"Death of the Outsider ultimately emerges as a strong chapter in one of the best modern action/RPG series thanks to gameplay refinements and dedication to its dark fiction. This standalone expansion doesn't revolutionize the series but instead does something more important, navigating the familiar to bring everything to a satisfying conclusion." -- Javy Gwaltney [Full review]