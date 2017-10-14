Dishonored 5th Anniversary PS4/Xbox One Console And Prize Pack Giveaway

In honor of Dishonored's 5th anniversary, we teamed up with Bethesda to give away five (5) Dishonored Prize Packs for free which include:

Two (2) of the five winners will receive a Prize Pack, plus either one of these Dishonored 5th Anniversary custom skinned consoles:

Xbox One

PlayStation 4

Competition ends Saturday, October 21st at 5:00PM PT. Entry is open to United States residents only, void where prohibited.

Enter below (the additional entries are optional to increase your chances of winning):