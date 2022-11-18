Discounted Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle Comes With 2 Great Games
An excellent and more affordable way to get into VR.
VR is an expensive hobby to get into, but if you act fast, you can grab a discounted holiday bundle that includes a Quest 2--Meta’s all-in-one VR headset--plus two awesome VR games for Black Friday. Multiple retailers have the Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle in stock, including Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.
128GB Meta Quest 2 with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR Holiday Bundle
$350 (normally $400)
This bundle includes the 128GB Quest 2 headset, plus all the standard components and accessories you need to set it up, including two Touch controllers, a charging cable and power adapter, two AA batteries, and the optional silicone cover and glasses spacer (which you’ll need if you wear glasses while playing).
Along with the headset and its components, you also get codes for Resident Evil 4 VR and Beat Saber.
256GB Meta Quest 2 with Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR Holiday Bundle
$430 (normally $500)
This version of the bundle includes the 256GB Quest 2 headset, doubling the internal storage compared to the other holiday package for just $80 more. That extra space means you can install more VR games, videos, and apps on the headset at a time.
Otherwise, this bundle is identical to the 128GB version, packing all the same components, plus the Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4 VR codes.
The Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset, so you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console for it to work. All the necessary hardware is packed into the Quest 2 itself. This makes for a far simpler setup, and also gives you more freedom in where you use it since you’re not tethered to an external device.
As for the included games, Beat Saber is a rhythm game where you slice and dodge projectiles in time to the music--it’s like Guitar Hero but with lightsabers. Resident Evil 4 VR is a retooled version of the original Resident Evil 4 (and not the upcoming remake that’s also called Resident Evil 4). Players experience the gameplay from protagonist Leon Kennedy’s point of view, making the already tense action horror shooter even more immersive--and scarier.
