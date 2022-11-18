Discounted Meta Quest 2 Holiday Bundle Comes With 2 Great Games

VR is an expensive hobby to get into, but if you act fast, you can grab a discounted holiday bundle that includes a Quest 2--Meta’s all-in-one VR headset--plus two awesome VR games for Black Friday. Multiple retailers have the Meta Quest 2 holiday bundle in stock, including Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop.

The Quest 2 is an all-in-one VR headset, so you don’t need to hook it up to a gaming PC or console for it to work. All the necessary hardware is packed into the Quest 2 itself. This makes for a far simpler setup, and also gives you more freedom in where you use it since you’re not tethered to an external device.

As for the included games, Beat Saber is a rhythm game where you slice and dodge projectiles in time to the music--it’s like Guitar Hero but with lightsabers. Resident Evil 4 VR is a retooled version of the original Resident Evil 4 (and not the upcoming remake that’s also called Resident Evil 4). Players experience the gameplay from protagonist Leon Kennedy’s point of view, making the already tense action horror shooter even more immersive--and scarier.