Discord Giving Away Broken GameCube For Video Game Day Sweepstakes

Since July 8 marks National Video Game Day, the instant messaging app Discord is hosting a sweepstakes to give away some consoles to one lucky winner for free. This apparently includes a broken Nintendo GameCube.

Discord tweeted about the sweepstakes, confirming it "found" a Nintendo Switch Lite, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and, yes, a broken GameCube to give to one lucky participant. The sweepstakes ends on July 18, with those looking to win having to like and retweet the initial post on Twitter. A winner will be "announced at or around July 25," according to the official rules. (It's worth noting that the rules say participants must like and retweet, though the tweet promoting the sweepstakes states people have to like and comment.)

Twitter users, while excited about the prospect of getting a next-gen console when they remain hard to get a hold of, are clowning the broken GameCube. Some say they've "never played [Super Smash Bros.] Melee" and are pining for that GameCube, while others just really want a third broken GameCube.

One user said they'd give the broken GameCube "a nice home" if they won.

