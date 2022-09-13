Discord Comes To Xbox For Everyone Today

Following a testing period, Microsoft has now rolled out Discord support for everyone on Xbox. Discord Voice is available across all Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One consoles today, September 13.

Anyone interested in taking advantage of the feature needs to first link your Discord account to your Xbox, even if you've linked accounts before.

Discord comes to Xbox

Discord on Xbox will allow players to connect with friends--on Xbox, mobile, or PC--directly from the console. Presumably, Discord on Xbox may eventually allow users to chat to people on PlayStation, too, for supported cross-play titles. Players will be able to see who is on the call and speaking on Xbox. Additionally, players can switch between Discord and Xbox game chat whenever they want.

As mentioned, Discord support on Xbox was previously available to Xbox Insiders. Looking ahead, Microsoft teased that it will have "more Discord experiences" on Xbox to announce in the future.

In other Discord news, PlayStation invested in Discord in 2021, though it was only a minority investment. Microsoft attempted to purchase Discord for $10 billion, but the deal didn't happen.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games See More

In other Xbox news, the dashboard is getting a major UI update in 2023--check it out here. Additionally, GoldenEye is coming to Game Pass.