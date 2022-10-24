Discord and PS5 Voice Integration Allegedly Coming Soon

Discord voice integration with PlayStation 5 is on the way, though it looks like similar integration will not be coming to PS4.

Twitter user advaithj found and posted evidence of PS5 Discord integration, including a "join voice on PlayStation" button and two permission screens for enabling PlayStation to integrate with Discord. However, as The Verge pointed out, voice integration seems to be only coming to PS4.

Discord PS5 voice integration pic.twitter.com/Qsq2JqUDDH — advaith (@advaithj1) October 23, 2022

On the first permission screen, there is text that reads, "Certain features are only available on PS5." Below this text, there are two boxes. The first has the header "PS5" and two bullet points which read, "Join voice chat on PS5" and "Display the game you're playing." The second has the header "PS4" and one bullet point, which reads "Display the game you're playing." Players have been able to display that they are playing PlayStation games on Discord since January 2022. Sony has yet to release any statement about the upcoming integration, so it's unknown if PS4 voice chat integration will be coming in the future.

The implementation seems to be similar to Discord integration with Xbox, which launched in September 2022. As of then, Discord allows players to connect and chat with other Discord users right from the console. The primary difference with the upcoming PlayStation integration is that Xbox's voice integration works with every version of the Xbox since the Xbox One.