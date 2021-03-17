Disco Elysium: The Final Cut Coming March 30 To PC, PS4, PS5, And Stadia

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut, the upgraded version of the acclaimed RPG, is coming on March 30. Developer ZA/UM announced the date for PC, PS4, PS5, and Google Stadia. The PC upgrade will be available for free for all owners of the original release.

The Final Cut adds much more voice acting to the game for a total of one million words, along with new political vision quests and quality-of-life tweaks. This comes shortly after the studio announced it was still coming in March, after we hadn't heard about it in a while. This announcement did not detail the Switch version that is still forthcoming.

A Collector's Edition from iam8bit is also available for preorder. It includes an art book, fabric map, mind totem, and a physical copy.

Disco Elysium was already the recipient of a 10/10 in GameSpot's review. David Wildgoose called it a "mad, sprawling detective story" that delves deep into "ideas, of the way we think, of power and privilege, and of how all of us are shaped, with varying degrees of autonomy, by the society we find ourselves in."