Digimon World: Next Order Is Coming To Nintendo Switch And PC February 2023

Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon World: Next Order is coming to Nintendo Switch and PC next year.

A new trailer for the JRPG has been released showing off the game in action, and revealing that it will be coming to the new platforms February 22, 2023. Discussing the upcoming release, Bandai Namco said, "Originally released in 2017, the game puts players in the shoes of a DigiDestined, tasked with rebuilding the Digital World that has been put under complete chaos. To help them in this challenge, players will be able to find and recruit among over 200 Digimon that they’ll have to feed, train, and form a bond with."

Summer Nguyen, brand manager at Bandai Namco Entertainment America, also provided a statement saying, "We are excited to Digi-debut this beloved title on new platforms so that fans can return to the magic of Digimon World: Next Order or so that a whole new Digi-generation can experience it for the very first time!"

The Digimon title was first released for the PlayStation Vita only in Japan, before later launching on PS4 globally. In it, players can be joined by up to two partner Digimon, with a range of evolution stages on offer. During battles, players can issue battle commands to their partner Digimon, who otherwise move independently.

The town of Floatia also serves as a hub for players that they can develop over the course of their adventure, where they can "recruit Digimon, upgrade buildings, grow crops and develop the city into a sprawling metropolis."

Next Order received fairly average reviews upon its release, receiving a 68 on Metacritic, with some noting the fairly repetitive gameplay. Still, it was something for longtime Western fans who at the time hadn't had a new Digimon game in a number of years.