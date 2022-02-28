Digimon Survive Producer Asks Players To "Wait A Little Longer" Following So Many Delays

The upcoming visual novel will feature 113 Digimon that you can recruit and is estimated to take about 40 hours to complete.

By on

Comments

It's looking like Digimon Survive is still a ways out, following several delays--the most recent of which pushed the game's launch to 2022. That hold-up seems to be the result of the development team changing mid-way through production, causing Digimon Survive to undergo numerous reworks. The team is now asking players to just wait a little bit longer.

"We are now developing the game with a new development team," Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu said at a Q&A session during Digimon Con 2022. "Changing teams has led to a lot of rework on the game, leading to delays. This caused a lot of uncertainty that prevented us from giving regular updates."

Click To Unmute
  1. 18 Minutes of Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Gameplay
  2. Pokémon GO | Say Alola to a new Season!
  3. Tiny Tina's Wonderlands Hands-On Impressions
  4. Black Voices in Gaming
  5. Playing The Vita 10 Years Late
  6. Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Announcement Trailer
  7. Tennis Champion Naomi Osaka joins the Fortnite Icon Series
  8. PAC-MAN MUSEUM + - Release Date Announcement Trailer
  9. Persona 4 Arena Ultimax — New Challengers Trailer
  10. Free content update! | Pokémon Legends: Arceus
  11. Firearms Expert Breaks Down The Minigun - Loadout Extended Chat
  12. Pokémon Presents Full Presentation (2.27.2022)

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Digimon Survive - Official Announcement Trailer

According to Habu, development of Digimon Survive is now "back on track" and the team is getting closer to completing the game. "As for the release date information, it is expected to take a little longer as we are still adjusting it internally," he said.

Habu hopes that fans are able to "wait a little longer," before going into further detail as to what fans would be able to expect of Digimon Survive.

A visual novel with tactics-based turn-based battles, Digimon Survive is described as something similar to Fire Emblem. According to Habu, Digimon Survive will feature 12 chapters, and from Chapter 8 onwards, the story will branch into three directions depending on a player's choices: Morality, Harmony, or Rage route. Reaching the conclusion to any of these three routes will also reveal the potential of a fourth secret route.

No Caption Provided

Habu added that each route will take about 40 hours to complete, and that utilizing the fast-forward function on subsequent playthroughs during conversations should allow players to view every possible route and endgame content within 80-100 hours.

In Digimon Survive, you'll be able to team up with and train 113 different Digimon, Habu said. And unlike Pokemon, where expanding your team is dependent on beating your foe into submission and capturing them, Digimon Survive focuses on building friendships with your potential new allies. During battle in Digimon Survive, you can converse with your foe instead of fighting them--listening to your opponent and answering their questions in a way they find satisfying will cause them to team up with you, expanding your roster.

Digimon Survive is scheduled to launch for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC.

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Digimon Survive
Xbox One
PlayStation 4
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)