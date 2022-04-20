Digimon Survive Is Finally Coming Out, Launching This July

Bandai Namco has announced that Digimon Survive is finally coming out. The game will launch in Japan on July 28, before releasing everywhere else on July 29.

"The Digimon Survive team is planning to deliver more exciting news to you in all forms," Digimon Survive producer Kazumasa Habu said in a video update. "Please look forward to it and stay tuned. We are almost there!"

Originally slated for 2019, Digimon Survive has been delayed numerous times. In February 2022, Habu explained that these delays were the result of the development team changing midway through production, asking for fans to "wait a little longer."

A visual novel RPG with tactics-based turn-based battles, Digimon Survive sees a group of humans befriend and partner up with digital monsters, embarking on a journey where your choices will impact the outcome of the story. Your decisions will also influence how your Digimon digivolve, opening up new strategies in combat.

Digimon Survive is launching for Xbox One, PS4, Switch, and PC.