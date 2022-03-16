Digimon Survive Gets A New Character-Focused Teaser Trailer

A new teaser trailer for Bandai Namco's long in development Digimon Survive is here, highlighting the game's cast of characters and their Digimon companions.

The trailer also gives a brief glimpse at in-game conversations, exploration, and Digimon Survive's tactics-based battles. This is the same trailer that debuted a few weeks ago at Digimon Con, where game producer Kazumasa Habu asked fans to "wait a little longer" and stated the game had undergone a change in development teams.

Digimon Survive revolves around junior high-schooler Takuma Momozuka, who goes on a school camping trip only to find himself and his classmates transported to a mysterious world filled with monsters. Players will have to make decisions that will change the outcome of the story, as well as choose the evolution paths of their Digimon. The game is said to include 12 chapters, with the story branching in three different directions depending on player choices. Completing any of the game's three routes--described as Morality, Harmony, or Rage--will reveal a potential fourth route. Each route is estimated to take about 40 hours to complete, according to Habu.

While the game's name may imply it is some kind of survival game, Digimon Survive is actually a visual-novel style game that plays out via conversations and animated cutscenes, with a healthy splash of turn-based battling for good measure. Digimon Survive will include 113 different Digimon, with players able to converse with enemy Digimon in order to recruit them and add them to their team.

Digimon Survive was first announced in 2018 as part of the Digimon franchise's 20th anniversary and slated to release in 2019. Flash forward to 2022, and Digimon Survive has been delayed multiple times. It is currently slated to release later this year for PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and PlayStation platforms. The last major Digimon game, the Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth spin-off Hacker's Memory, released worldwide in 2018.