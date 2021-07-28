Digimon Survive Delayed Once Again To 2022 Or Later

It looks like developer Witchcraft and publisher Bandai Namco have delayed Digimon Survive yet again. According to Toei Animation's latest financial report, the release date has been pushed back to "Q3 2022 and beyond".

Digimon Survive is supposed to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Digimon anime. The game follows a young man named Takuma Momozka and his group of teenagers. They get lost during a school camping trip and find themselves in a new world filled with Digimon. Takuma is paired with Agumon, and each of his friends earn Digimon of their own. Together, they must find a way to get back home again.

Digimon Survive was announced back in 2018 and was originally supposed to launch in 2020. However, producer Habu Kazumasa said that the game had been delayed to 2021. Now, it's suffered an additional delay into 2022.

This is the latest game announced to be pushed out of 2021 and into 2022. There have been other notable titles falling to the same fate, such as Rainbows Six Extraction, Resident Evil: ReVerse, and Ghostwire: Tokyo. Digimon Survive will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.