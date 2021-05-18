Die Hard's Nakatomi Plaza Is Coming To CoD: Warzone's Map

Call of Duty: Warzone's big new Season 3 Reloaded update will add new characters, Sylvester Stallone's Rambo and John McClane from Die Hard, but the promotion goes much further with a handful of new points of interest on the map and additional modes. This content starts to arrive in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone on the evening of May 18.

New Points Of Interest

Nakatomi Plaza from Die Hard is being added as a point of interest in Verdansk '84. The plaza replaces the broadcast tower on the map and will stand as the tallest structure overall. Five floors of the plaza will be accessible and playable, and Activision noted that the spaces are modeled after what you saw in the Die Hard movie.

Nakatomi Plaza also includes new missions that you can complete during battle royale and Plunder to earn rewards. These missions involve doing things that McClane would, such as scavenging for resources, defusing C4, and stopping an arms deal. Activision also teased that Nakatomi Plaza's famous vault is in Warzone, too, and players can crack it to steal the riches. However, other players will be trying to do so as well.

Another point of interest on the map is Survival Camps, which pays homage to Rambo: First Blood Part II. There are 10 camps across Verdansk '84 and each has "solid loadout items" for players to collect. Those who collect enough of these can get a "greater reward," but Activision is intentionally staying mum about this to preserve the mystery.

A third new point of interest is the CIA Outpost. One of the aircraft hangars on the northwest sector of Verdansk has been converted into a CIA Outpost like the ones from the movies where agents work out of as they try to hunt down Rambo.

"Apparently, these field operatives are also searching for any identification of fallen soldiers and may bring in some air reinforcements should enough of them be collected for extraction," Activision said. "Maybe this can be used to stage an ambush that only a true guerilla warfare expert could handle…"

New Power Grab Mode

One of the new modes coming to Verdansk at launch is called Power Grab. Made for 100-plus players, Power Grab features a starting circle that is smaller than normal. There is no Gulag. Instead, players can revive teammates from the buy station or by collecting dog tags similar to how it works in the Kill Confirmed mode for standard multiplayer. The dog tags can also be obtained by completing Contracts, while they may also show up in supply boxes.

For every dog tag you collect, you will move up a run on the reward ladder, and this is displayed on the HUD. The ladder includes a UAV, a respawn token, an advanced gas mask, and specialist bonuses as you progress through the notches. The end goal for Power Grab is the same, though--survive until you're the last team alive.

New Combat Bow Killstreak

Rambo's Combat Bow is coming to Warzone with the new Season 3 Reloaded update. It deals damage to both players and vehicles--just like in the Rambo movies. The bow fires further the longer you pull it back.

Gallery

Ballistic Knife

A new weapon, the Ballistic knife, is coming to Warzone with the new update. A trademark Black Ops weapon, the Ballistic knife is effective at close range while it can also be thrown to take down enemies further down range.

New Weapons

The baseball bat melee weapon is coming to Black Ops Cold War during launch week for Season 3 Reloaded. It's capable of killing enemies--whether they be zombies or enemy players in multiplayer--with a single hit. Activision is conducting a test of sorts for the baseball bat, launching it in "spring training" for Black Ops Cold War this week before bringing it to Warzone during Season 4, which is expected to begin in June.

Another new weapon is the AMP63 pistol, which is the fourth sidearm available for Black Ops Cold War. The fully automatic pistol can deal "high amounts of damage in a short period of time." You can unlock the baseball bat and the AMP63 pistol by completing an in-game challenge or by purchasing it from a bundle in the in-game store.

'80s Action Heroes Event

Similar to the Hunt for Adler event, the '80s Action Heroes event celebrates the debut of Rambo and McClane coming to Call of Duty. The event challenges players to complete objectives across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone. There are nine Black Ops Cold War challenges, and if you complete them all, you'll get a semi-automatic tactical rifle. Those who complete all nine Warzone challenges will get a bolt-action sniper rifle weapon blueprint.

"These challenges are themed around the awesome new, limited-time content, and include objectives like completing matches in specific playlists or earning kills with the new Combat Bow Killstreak in Warzone," Activision said.

More Store Bundles

Even more DLC bundles will be added to the in-game store for the Season 3 Reloaded update, including the Death's Veil Maxis bundle, which adds the Death's Bride operator skin for Maxis. It also comes with a Nailed Down finishing move and the Death's Vow SMG and Death's Protest LMG weapon blueprints.

Another new bundle is the Tracer Pack: Nuclear Distillery Mastercraft bundle, which is the game's first-ever Mastercraft bundle that has two ultra-rate Mastercrafts. These include the Special Batch shotgun and the Science Project assault rifle. "Admire the swirling toxic liquids inside both weapons, and inspect either of them to get a swig of the good stuff," Activision said.

How To Get Rambo And John McClane

Rambo and John McClane will be available to buy from the Black Ops Cold War and Warzone stores starting on May 19 at 9 PM PT, and they will be available for a month. You have until June 18 at 9 PM PT to buy them.

The Rambo bundle includes Rambo himself, modeled after Sylvester Stallone, along with two finishing moves, three legendary weapon blueprints--an assault rifle, an LMG, and a knife blueprint--as well as a legendary calling card and emblem, and an epic watch and charm.

McClane, meanwhile, can be purchased through the Die Hard bundle that goes live at the same time and for the same month-long duration. The bundle includes McClane's look, based on Bruce Willis, as well as a finishing move, three legendary weapon blueprints--a tactical rifle, two SMG, and an assault rifle--as well as a legendary calling card and emblem, an epic watch, and an epic weapon charm.

Rambo and McClane are new Operators; they are not skins for other characters. Pricing was not announced for the Rambo and Die Hard bundles, but we should find out soon.

File Sizes

Activision also released details on the file sizes for the updates; the Warzone update is bigger due to optimization efforts.

Black Ops Cold War Update Sizes

PlayStation 5: 10.3 GB

10.3 GB PlayStation 4: 7.1 GB

7.1 GB Xbox One Series X / Xbox One Series S: 13.1 GB

13.1 GB Xbox One: 8.3 GB

8.3 GB PC: 10.3 GB

Warzone Update Sizes