Did CKY Just Reveal A New Tony Hawk Game Is Coming?

CKY drummer Jess Margera thinks the band's music might feature in "the new one coming out."

Last year's Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 proved that there was still a passionate fanbase hungry for more skateboarding action, and thanks to drummer Jess Margera from rock band CKY, it sounds like a new entry in the series is on the horizon. As spotted by VGC, Margera was a guest on the Behind Closed Doors podcast last month and spoke about how bands could earn cash beyond the usual rigorous touring schedule.

"Now touring is your main income, and you really have to try and get licensing deals, try and get in where you can on video games or whatever, because that’s another way to make some money," Margera said. When asked about the band having licensed one of its songs to a Tony Hawk Pro Skater game in the past, the drummer said, "Yeah, and I believe we’re doing the new one coming out too."

Now Playing: Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 Video Review

Margera referred to last year's remaster as a separate title in follow-up questions, adding that it was "so cool" to see the classic games "basically just vamped up with the same premise". CKY's signature song 96 Quite Bitter Beings was originally used in 2001's Tony Hawk Pro Skater 3, and twenty years later, it's still a catchy tune.

We've reached out to Activision for comment and will update the post with their response.

This isn't the first time either that musicians have accidentally spoiled an Activision surprise, as punk rock group The Death Set leaked the existence of Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 last year in a Facebook post. The game was eventually announced and went on to become the fastest-selling game in the franchise. This was developer Vicarious Visions' last game before it was absorbed into Blizzard as a support studio.

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2
