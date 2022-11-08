Diablo Immortal Will Finally Let Players Craft Set Items

Diablo Immortal's latest update will finally let players craft set items, with Blizzard stating the change comes after "a deluge of feedback" from players.

Once the update goes live on November 9 in the Americas (November 8 for the rest of the world), players will be able to craft specific Set items by using a new crafting material called Fabled Wisp, which are gained from salvaging unwanted Set items.

"We have been listening to a deluge of feedback regarding players having a hard time finding specific Set items," Blizzard writes in the patch notes. "It is our belief that adding the ability to craft specific Set items will provide a path for players to reliably complete their Sets."

Part of the reason finding specific Set items has proven difficult is due to the fact that they can only be found in specific dungeons on specific difficulties. Higher-level dungeons require a party of players and can't be soloed, and many players, especially on lower-population servers, have struggled with being able to find groups for the content.

The new update looks to address that issue by way of server merges. A total of 64 servers from various regions are being merged into 16 groups of four. While players will still log in to their original server to play, the population of players among the four servers being merged together will be shared. Players playing on a merged server will keep all of their progress and achievements. If more than one player (or Warbands or Clan names) on the newly merged servers share a name, Blizzard will automatically add numbers to the end of each identical name and then provide a free name change.

Also coming in the update is a way to upgrade Legendary gems without having them be bound (meaning they can be sold to other players on the auction house), a new limited-time event, new shop cosmetics, and some quality-of-life changes for those who find themselves the leader of their server's Immortals.

Diablo Immortal, which is free-to-play and available on mobile as well as PC, has proven to be controversial due to its monetization and alleged pay-to-win mechanics. That, however, hasn't stopped the game from being successful, with Activision Blizzard's recent Q3 financial results revealing the game has had a strong showing in China, where it has ranked in the top 10 grossing mobile games in China since its July launch.

Blizzard president Mike Ybarra has defended Diablo Immortal's microtransactions, stating he "feels really good about it as an introduction to Diablo." Diablo IV, which is rumored to be releasing in April, won't include any way for players to pay to become more powerful, though it will include a seasonal battle pass and cosmetic shop.