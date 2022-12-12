Diablo Immortal Terror's Tide Update Continues The Game's Main Story

Diablo Immortal's story is set to continue in the game's new Terror's Tide update, which will introduce the new zone of Stormpoint into Blizzard's mobile ARPG.

Stormpoint is a "salt-scrubbed prison island" that houses Sanctuary's "worst of the worst." Diablo's minions have learned a large shard of the Worldstone is being kept there, and have put the island under siege. It will be up to players to battle against Diablo's Cult of Terror in order to prevent their plan from coming to fruition.

Players will need to be level 60, reach Hell Difficulty III, and complete the Starsign quest to adventure to the new zone. Thankfully, Blizzard is adjusting Diablo Immortal's catch-up systems to better help new or returning players get up to speed. Any player whose Paragon level is below their server's Paragon level will see greatly increased XP gains, up to 800%. In addition, the drop rate for Legendary and Set items will be increased by 250% for those players who are well below the server Paragon level, with the drop rate decreasing as players reach higher Paragon levels.

Additionally, changes to daily activities should make it so players are more consistently earning Legendary and Set item rewards as well, with the daily bounty chest set to have a much higher chance of dropping Legendary items, Bestiary quests guaranteeing a Legendary drop on the first turn-in each day, and completing three dungeons guaranteeing a Set item drop once per day.

Aside from the new story content, the upcoming update will also introduce three new Paragon trees, as well as a change that will make it so unlocking new trees is tied to reaching specific difficulties rather than being tied exclusively to Paragon levels. In addition to Paragon tree changes, the update will bring in major changes to the Helliquary system. Not only are there five new bosses for players to challenge, but Helliquary Raids are now soloable, and unlocking additional Hell difficulties will be tied to defeating corresponding Helliquary bosses. Three new Hell difficulties have been added as a result.

It wouldn't be a Diablo Immortal update without some new limited-time event. Thankfully, Terror's Tide will introduce a new holiday-themed event called Brumaltine, where players will be able to complete daily tasks in exchange for themed rewards. The update also introduces a recruit-a-friend system into Diablo Immortal, new Legendary gems, a limited-time gacha-style cosmetic shop called the Phantom Market, a way for players to change their appearance via a free in-game barbershop once per week, a new battle pass, and more. You can read about all the upcoming changes in Blizzard's official patch notes.

Despite criticisms related to how the free-to-play Diablo Immortal is monetized, the game has reportedly done well for Blizzard, particularly in the Chinese market. Activision Blizzard noted in its Q3 financial results that the game has ranked among the top 10 grossing mobile games in China since its July launch.

Diablo Immortal is co-developed by China's NetEase Games, a longtime Blizzard partner that publishes Blizzard titles like World of Warcraft and Overwatch in China. That partnership is coming to an end next year after Blizzard announced it was unable to come to an agreement with NetEase, a move which will result in multiple Blizzard titles being taken offline in the region in the near future. Development and support for Diablo Immortal, however, will continue, as the game is covered under a separate agreement, according to Activision Blizzard.