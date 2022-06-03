Diablo Immortal System Requirements: Can You Run It?

Check here to see if you can play Blizzard's newest ARPG.

By on

Comments

Diablo Immortal is Blizzard's newest entry in its decades-old franchise, but it marks the first game in the series to launch on both PC and mobile devices. If you're looking to boot up this fresh release and see what's what, you're going to want to be sure your rig or phone can handle what you're throwing at it.

PC system requirements

Luckily for PC players, the minimum requirements for Diablo Immortal are low, meaning that a large majority of PCs should be able to enjoy the game on low settings at the very least. Even more, its recommended requirements are extremely reasonable, too, so even older gaming PCs should have no issues running the game.

Minimum

  • CPU: Intel Core i3 or AMD FX-8100
  • RAM: 4 GB
  • OS: Windows 7 / Windows 8 / Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 460, ATI Radeon HD 6850, or Intel HD Graphics 530
  • Pixel Shader: 5.0
  • Vertex Shader: 5.0

Recommended

  • CPU: Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 5
  • RAM: 8 GB
  • OS: Windows 10 / Windows 11 (64-bit)
  • Video Card: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 770 or AMD Radeon RX 470
  • Dedicated Video Ram: 2048 MB
  • Pixel Shader: 5.0
  • Vertex Shader: 5.0

Mobile system requirements

The system requirements for mobile devices are quite low, meaning all but the oldest phones should run the game without too many problems. Android phones will need to at least run Android 5.0, while the iOS version simply needs an iPhone 6 or newer running iOS 11 or above. It's all fairly standard stuff.

Android

OS: Android 5.0 or higher

Processor: Snapdragon 660 / Exynos 9611 or higher

Video: Adreno 512 / Mali-G62 MP3 or higher

RAM: 2GB

iOS

Device: iPhone 6 or newer

OS: iOS 11 or higher

For more on Diablo Immortal, check out our beginner's guide or see which controllers are supported on both PC and mobile.

