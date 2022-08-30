Diablo Immortal Season 4 Update Will Tease Game's First "Major" Update

Diablo Immortal's Season 4 update will arrive on September 1, bringing with it a new Zakarum-themed battle pass, Helliquary boss, two-limited time events, and a tease about what's next for Blizzard's free-to-play mobile ARPG.

As outlined in a new blog post, one of those events, the Mists of Cyrangar, will see players taking on "unspeakable horrors" that "lie shrouded in the mist." As players progress the event, Blizzard says mist from the game's event page will slowly clear, revealing a "hint" about Diablo Immortal's first major update.

The event will run from September 21-30. During the event, all players who are below their server's Paragon level will receive bonus experience until the event ends or they catch up, with Blizzard in the patch notes writing it wants to provide players with an opportunity to "catch up" in preparation for the game's first major update. What that update will entail is still a mystery for now, but Blizzard has stated in the past that Diablo Immortal's "major updates" will introduce new gameplay features, events, and expand on the game's story.

But the Mists of Cyrangar isn't the only new addition coming as part of Season 4. Another event, the Scorched Sea, will take place September 14-28, with players able to earn various rewards by completing tasks and unlocking event milestones.

A new boss is entering the game's Helliquary as well, except in this case it's actually two bosses. Gishtur and Beledwe are actually a duo, with Gishtur wielding a spiked sword and Beledwe opting for a flaming-trident. The demonic duo are known for operating one of the Burning Hell's greatest forges, crafting weapons for the Great Evils. Players will need a combat rating of 4,665 to challenge these new bosses. Defeating them will allow players to equip the Twin Horns item in their Helliquary, which grants a 10% cooldown reduction to skills while in Challenge Rifts.

Diablo Immortal proved controversial upon release for its various microtransactions. The game has reportedly earned more than $100 million since launch, with Blizzard president Mike Ybarra defending Diablo Immortal's monetization model in a recent interview. Blizzard has since made clear that while Diablo IV will have an in-game shop where cosmetics will be sold (as outlined in a recent developer update), players will not be able to buy power with real money.

