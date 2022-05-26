Diablo Immortal: Release Time, Pre-Load, And How To Enable Cross-Progression

After years of waiting, Diablo Immortal is finally set to arrive on iOS, Android, and PC June 2. There is, however, a lot of other information you will need to get a handle on before diving in. For example, you'll want want to make sure you enable cross-progression via Battle.net, so that you can easily jump between playing the game on mobile or on PC and not lose any progress. Below are all the details you'll want to make sure you're clear on ahead of Diablo Immortal's launch.

Diablo Immortal global release times

Diablo Immortal technically releases on June 2 in most regions, but as Blizzard notes in an official blog, some players will see Immortal available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play starting the morning of June 1. If you want to get a head start, it might be a good idea to keep an eye out. But if you can't be bothered to check your phone every 5 minutes, it will become available starting at 10 AM PT / 1PM ET on June 2 for mobile and PC, with regions like Korea and Australia gaining access in the early morning of June 3. Diablo Immortal will launch in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, The Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam on June 22.

Diablo Immortal pre-load

Diablo Immortal is available to pre-load on PC right now, so if you're planning on playing via PC, be sure to download it in advance so you don't waste any time before you're able to slay demons to your heart's content on June 2. The game won't be available to pre-load on mobile.

Diablo Immortal cross-progression

In order to save your progress between playing on a mobile device and PC, you'll need a Battle.net account. Make sure you have an account created and log in via Battle.net when playing Diablo Immortal on a mobile device in order to sync your progress.