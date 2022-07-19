Diablo Immortal Players Will Be Able To Change Classes Starting Tomorrow

Diablo Immortal players will soon be able to convert their current character into a new class every seven days with a new update, which will also introduce a new limited-time event and endgame encounter.

Announced prior to the release of Blizzard's mobile-first ARPG but with no release date for when the feature would be implemented, we now have more details on how Class Change will actually work courtesy of a new Blizzard blog post. By visiting the new Shifting Flames brazier in Westmarch, players can swap classes once every seven days at no cost. Players will have the option of immediately reverting back to that character's previous class should they decide they made a mistake. Blizzard states it will not allow players to purchase the ability to change classes more frequently.

Characters that undergo a Class Change will have placeholder gear with an equivalent rank to the gear equipped by the character prior to the Class Change, and gear equipped by the previous version of the character will be placed in a player's inventory. Players will be able to customize their appearance upon making the change, and Paragon points will also be reset. All clan, warband, and social group affiliations will carry over.

While Class Change is definitely the star of Diablo Immortal's next update, there are new events and rewards coming as well. A new reward track called the Hero's Journey is being added, which will reward players with various items as they overcome challenges that scale in difficulty at higher Paragon levels.

A new event, the Adventurer's Path, will have players completing tasks to earn additional gold, enchanted dust, and scrap materials, with a special portrait frame awarded for completing 16 tasks and a legendary crest awarded for completing 20 tasks. The event will run from July 20 through August 30. The Hungering Moon, Diablo Immortal's first limited-time event, will also be returning from July 29-31.

Last but not least, a new raid boss is coming to the Helliquary. Gorgothra the Claimer will be added on August 2, though Blizzard has not disclosed what Combat Rating players will need to have achieved in order to take on the new boss.

Diablo Immortal, which is free-to-play, was heavily criticized when it launched in June for its various microtransactions and "pay-to-win" legendary gem system, even as it reportedly made more than $50 million in its first month. Blizzard has not yet addressed complaints about how the game is monetized, with Blizzard president Mike Ybarra instead defending the game's monetization model in a recent interview. Amidst backlash against Diablo Immortal, Blizzard has clarified that while the upcoming Diablo IV will have an in-game microtransaction store, it will only be for optional cosmetics and that there will be no way to spend real money for in-game power.