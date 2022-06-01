Diablo Immortal Guide: How To Find And Upgrade Legendary Gems

Diablo Immortal is filled with different items to make your character stronger, but none are more important than Legendary Gems. You can have six of these equipped at a time, one in each primary gear slot, and they provide massive stats boosts and unique effects that can define your character's build.

The catch is that not all Legendary Gems are created equal. Some are more rare and powerful than others, which can make figuring out how to get the best gems a little confusing. Here's what you need to know on how to acquire these essential items–and how to make them even more powerful in Blizzard's mobile-first RPG.

How to find Legendary Gems

Legendary Gems come in a few different varieties: 1-Star, 2-Star, and 5-Star. As you can imagine, 5-Star gems are vastly superior to 1-Star and 2-Star Legendary Gems, but they are also far more rare and difficult to obtain.

How do you actually acquire these gems? They are primarily found by completing Elder Rifts in conjunction with Rare or Legendary Crests. These are consumable items that can be purchased or acquired through the battle pass or other in-game shop bundles. Using a Rare Crest gives you a chance to find a 1- or 2-Star Legendary Gem upon completing an Elder Rift, while using a Legendary Crest guarantees that a Legendary Gem will drop, with a small chance of getting a 5-Star Legendary Gem. The more crests you slot into an Elder Rift, the more gems you get at the end as a reward.

There are, however, a few other ways to acquire Legendary Gems. They can be purchased (or sold) by other players on the Marketplace using Platinum, and they can also be crafted using a combination of Runes and Platinum. You can craft 1- and 2-Star Legendary Gems directly at the Jeweler, or craft a random Legendary Gem for a chance of gaining a 5-Star Legendary Gem. You can also use Fading Ember at the Fading Ember Merchant to purchase select 1- and 2-Star Legendary Gems, with the merchant's stock changing weekly. Last but not least, some Legendary Gems can even be found in the game's battle pass.

Because of how rare, and how few, 5-Star Legendary Gems currently are in the game, you'll primarily be looking to find and upgrade 2-Star Legendary Gems starting out.

Finding and equipping Legendary Gems that synergize with your class and build is key.

How to upgrade Legendary Gems

To make Legendary Gems even more powerful, you'll need to rank them up. Doing this boosts the gem's Combat Rating, Resonance bonus, and its primary attributes. At rank 3, another effect for the Legendary Gem will unlock, while at rank 5 the gem will also award bonus magic find. Legendary Gems can be upgraded to a maximum of rank 10, after which they can be used to "awaken" a Legendary item, which grants various additional effects depending on the Legendary item being awakened.

The catch is that ranking up Legendary Gems doesn't come easy. To rank gems up, you need to acquire duplicates of that same gem as well as a resource called Gem Power, which is earned from breaking down unneeded Legendary Gems. The more powerful the gem and the higher the rank, the more duplicates and more Gem Power that is needed to rank up.

Ranking up Legendary Gems is critical to boosting your character's power.

Best Legendary Gems

Finding and upgrading Legendary Gems is a key part of Diablo Immortal's endgame, so it will be a long process. It may be tempting to use and upgrade the first Legendary Gem you find, but keep in mind that some are far more powerful than others, and certain gems can be more useful for specific classes. Most 1-Star Legendary Gems are only useful in the interim until you find more 2-Star gems, and if you're lucky enough to find a 5-Star gem, you'll want to upgrade it as fast as possible and build your character around it. Here are some of the best Legendary Gems to keep an eye out for.

Best 1-Star Legendary Gems

Chained Death

Trickshot Gem

Berserker's Eye

Everlasting Torment

Seled's Weakening

Best 2-Star Legendary Gems

Fervent Fang

Lightning Core

Bloody Reach

Cutthroat's Grin

Best 5-Star Legendary Gems

Seeping Bile

Blessing of the Worthy

Howler's Call

Blood-Soaked Jade

If you're just getting started in Diablo Immortal, be sure to check out our beginners tips guide.